KindlyMD Launches $5 Billion Equity Program Tied to Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/27 14:03
TLDR:

  • KindlyMD set up a $5B at-the-market stock sale to fund its Bitcoin treasury strategy and corporate growth projects.
  • The program follows its merger with Nakamoto Holdings and a first purchase of 5,744 Bitcoin earlier this month.
  • Shares will trade under the NAKA ticker on Nasdaq, with sales managed by multiple top financial institutions.
  • Proceeds will go toward Bitcoin purchases, acquisitions, capital projects, and strengthening the company’s balance sheet.

KindlyMD has rolled out a fresh funding plan that links Wall Street capital to Bitcoin strategy. The Utah-based firm, recently merged with Nakamoto Holdings, revealed a $5 billion stock sale program this week. It marks one of the largest equity offerings seen from a company blending healthcare with crypto holdings. 

Executives said proceeds will not only cover corporate operations but also expand its Bitcoin reserves. Investors are watching closely as the company builds momentum after completing its merger earlier this month.

KindlyMD $5B Crypto-Linked Stock Program

KindlyMD confirmed it filed documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 26. The registration sets up an at-the-market equity program that allows it to sell up to $5 billion in common shares directly into the market.

The company explained that sales can take place on Nasdaq under the ticker NAKA, with prices tied to prevailing market rates. The process will be handled by a group of agents that includes TD Securities, Cantor Fitzgerald, and B. Riley Securities.

Executives said the program gives them flexibility in how and when stock is issued. That flexibility, they added, will let the company adjust to both investor demand and market conditions.

Funds raised through the program will go toward multiple goals. These include acquisitions, capital spending, and general operations. A key part of the plan is growing its Bitcoin treasury, a strategy adopted following the merger with Nakamoto Holdings.

Bitcoin Treasury Growth After Merger

The merger has shifted KindlyMD’s direction toward digital assets. Earlier this month, the company confirmed its first Bitcoin purchase of 5,744 BTC. The new stock program is expected to support more purchases in line with that approach.

CEO David Bailey said the initiative fits into a broader capital strategy. He explained that using stock sales to expand the Bitcoin treasury provides both balance sheet strength and long-term growth potential.

The program is backed by several leading financial institutions that will manage the stock sales. This ensures access to liquidity and investor participation across major U.S. markets.

The SEC filing shows that interested investors can access offering details and request documents directly from the agents involved. KindlyMD also emphasized that this announcement itself is not an offer to sell shares but part of the required disclosure process.

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 15:15
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 15:21
