KindlyMD Launches $5 Billion Stock Sale to Fuel Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

KindlyMD Inc. has recently filed a Form S-3 automatic shelf registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, establishing an at-the-market equity offering program (ATM Program) worth up to $5 billion.

The healthcare company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which include supporting its recently adopted Bitcoin Treasury Strategy following its merger with Nakamoto Holdings.

KindlyMD CEO David Bailey described the move as a “natural next” step after the firm’s initial purchase of 5,744 Bitcoin BTC $111 769 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $2.22 T Vol. 24h: $37.81 B earlier this month.

“We intend to deploy the ATM Program thoughtfully and methodically, using it as a flexible tool to strengthen our balance sheet, seize market opportunities, and deliver accretive value for shareholders,” Bailey wrote.

Earlier today, the executive noted Bitcoin’s rising role in global finance, noting that it is emerging as the world’s “reserve asset,” whether embraced or ignored.

KindlyMD has recently shifted its focus on Bitcoin investment. It has already raised $500 million through private placements and issued a $200 million convertible debenture secured by more than $400 million worth of Bitcoin. With its most recent purchase, the firm now holds nearly 5,765 BTC.

If fully executed, the $5 billion program could position KindlyMD among the largest institutional Bitcoin holders worldwide.

Corporate Bitcoin Holdings Expand

Corporate Bitcoin holdings are recently expanding as companies test Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and currency weakness. As per the data by BitcoinTreasuries, 174 publicly listed companies now control a total of 988,913 BTC.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy, which holds 632,457 BTC, is the largest corporate Bitcoin holder globally.

Earlier today, Japanese firm Metaplanet approved a plan to raise around $1.2 billion via an overseas share sale, dedicating nearly $835 million to Bitcoin purchases. The company framed the strategy as protection against a weakening yen and inflation risks.

However, experts warn that aggressive moves carry serious risks. Analysts caution that if companies’ stock prices decline, issuing more shares to buy Bitcoin can dilute value rather than add it.

Bitcoin is currently trading around $111,200, down by over 6% in the past month. Analysts are expecting an altcoin rally in the coming months as investors look for new crypto projects.

next

The post KindlyMD Launches $5 Billion Stock Sale to Fuel Bitcoin Treasury Strategy appeared first on Coinspeaker.