KindlyMD Makes $5B Bitcoin Bet: These Are the Best Presales To Buy

By: Brave Newcoin
2025/08/28 20:27
The firm, which recently teamed up with Nakamoto Holdings, just announced a plan to raise as much as $5B through an at-the-market (ATM) equity offering. Their main goal – to build a Bitcoin treasury for long-term holding.

KindlyMD CEO David Bailey’s X announcement of the partnership

This move follows Saylor’s Strategy, which has accumulate X Bitcoins, opening the way to a surge in crypto treasuries.
KindlyMD completed its first purchase of 5,743.91 $BTC, which had a value of approximately $679M. However, the market’s reaction to this new raise, combined with a recent dip in $BTC’s price, saw KindlyMD’s stock price drop 12% to $8.07.

Despite the short-term volatility, KindlyMD’s Chairman and CEO, David Bailey, called the equity raise a ‘natural next phase’ of the company’s growth plan.

He views the ATM program as a critical tool for executing their strategy and says it will take them time to build the necessary liquidity, but they’re committed to the plan.

This evolution is exactly what’s also happening for retail investors with projects like Snorter Token ($SNORT) that aim to take you to the next level.

Transparency and Market Reaction

KindlyMD’s decision to aggressively buy Bitcoin puts it in a small group of companies that are blurring the lines between typical business and digital currency investing. However, this move has raised some questions about transparency and risk.

When asked about their approach to governance and being open about their moves compared to Strategy, CEO David Bailey said KindlyMD aims to be ‘world-class’ in these areas.

David Bailey’s response to an X question bout transparency and governance

The market’s reaction shows how risky and volatile this new corporate strategy can be. While supporters argue that Bitcoin can be a good shield against inflation and currency losing value, critics point to its wild price swings as a major danger.

For example, when the announcement was made, $BTC was trading at $111,250, a drop from its recent ATH of $124K. This volatility directly impacts KindlyMD’s finances and stock performance, as seen with the recent 12% stock price drop.

As KindlyMD moves ahead with the $5B raise  to buy more Bitcoin, investors and industry watchers will be paying close attention. This is a real-life example of the benefits and risks of bringing digital assets into traditional corporate finance.

As eyes are on this plan, retail investors will also be focusing on projects like Maxi Doge ($MAXI).

1. Maxi Doge ($MAXI): A Meme Coin For the HODLers

Forget everything you think you know about meme coins, as Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is changing the game.

While legends like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have their place, their days of delivering explosive life life-changing returns are probably over. Their huge market caps make it almost impossible to see those epic 1000X gains anymore.

That’s where Maxi Doge comes in. Think of him as Doge’s jacked-up, gym-bro cousin, built for those who want to ‘pump hard or go home.’ Maxi Doge isn’t about being cute; it’s about chasing gains.

Maxi Doge homepage showing its ethos

With a brand that leans into viral meme culture and a roadmap focused on aggressive marketing and a high-energy community, $MAXI is here to challenge the old guard.

Maxi Doge is more than a character; it’s a project with a purpose. It’s building a strong foundation with features like staking, offering high APYs to early investors, currently sitting at 187%. This incentivizes long-term holding and helps the community grow.

This raw unapologetic degen energy is exactly what the crypto market craves right now. While there are always risks, Maxi Doge is positioning itself as a high-reward play, ready to ride the next bull run and deliver the kind of returns that only come from new, low-cap gems.

$MAXI has already raised $1.6M

2. Snorter Token ($SNORT): The Trading Sidekick You've Always Wanted

If whales can front-run your trades and scams are lurking around every corner, you need an edge. Say hello to Snorter Token ($SNORT), your utility-based meme coin. It powers a Telegram-based trading bot designed to give you a serious advantage.

The Snorter Bot is loaded with powerful features like instant sniping, putting you at the forefront of new token launches, copy trading, so you can mimic the moves of the top traders, and on-chain scam detection to keep you safe.

Holding $SNORT tokens gives you access to these premium tools and slashes your trading fees to 0.85%.

Snorter Bot features

The Snorter presale has already raised over $3.4M

It’s launching on the Solana and Ethereum blockchains, with plans to expand to other networks. By holding $SNORT, you are not just getting a token; you’re joining a movement to level the playing field for retail investors.

The Snorter Bot is built for the chaos of the meme coin market, offering low fees and top-tier security to help you navigate like a pro. Get your trading edge early with our ‘How to Buy Snorter’ guide.

Get your $SNORT now for $0.1027.

3. SpacePay ($SPY): Making Crypto Payments Easy

Ever tried to pay for something with crypto at a regular store? It’s a huge pain. Businesses don’t want to deal with crazy price swings or new, expensive machines.

SpacePay ($SPY) solves this problem. They’ve developed software that can turn existing Android-based card readers into crypto payment terminals. This means a coffee shop or small business doesn’t have to buy new hardware; they just get a simple software update.

SpacePay explanation

SpacePay’s biggest selling point is that it handles all the messy stuff. When a customer pays with $BTC or another crypto, SpacePay instantly converts it to the local currency, protecting the business from price fluctuations.

With fees being super low, at just 0.5%, it’s also much cheaper than what credit companies charge. The $SPY token is the lifeblood of the project, and holding it lets you into the action.

The real-world utility has already attracted over $1.3M in its presale

Get your $SPY from its presale site for $0.003181.

What It All Means for You

Traditional industries are seeing the potential in Bitcoin, as shown by companies like KindlyMD jumping in headfirst. At the same time, meme coins like Maxi Doge ($MAXI), Snorter Token ($SNORT), and DogWifHat ($WIF) are showing the power of community, and a fun brand can be just as powerful as a complex business plan.

Whether you’re a big corporation or a regular person, the lines between trad finance and crypto are blurring.

The market is evolving fast, and as such, you should always do your own research before making any investments.

