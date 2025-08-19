KindlyMD (NAKA) Buys $679M Worth of Bitcoin in First Post-Merger Treasury Move

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 21:01
Bitcoin
BTC$113,761.52-2.02%
Nakamoto Games
NAKA$0.3439-1.60%
Movement
MOVE$0.1301-1.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021222-5.56%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4739-1.92%
KindlyMD (NAKA) Buys $679M Worth of Bitcoin in First Post-Merger Treasury Move

Key highlights:

  • KindlyMD acquired 5,743.91 BTC for approximately $679 million via its subsidiary Nakamoto Holdings.
  • The purchase is the company’s first major Bitcoin acquisition following its merger with Nakamoto Holdings.
  • The acquisition follows a $200 million convertible note offering, adding to $540 million previously raised through PIPE financing.

KindlyMD (NAKA), a healthcare provider and Bitcoin treasury vehicle, has announced a major Bitcoin acquisition totaling approximately $679 million.

The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Nakamoto Holdings, purchased 5,743.91 BTC at a weighted average price of $118,204.88 per coin. This brings KindlyMD’s total Bitcoin holdings to 5,764.91 BTC.

The acquisition marks the first significant Bitcoin purchase by KindlyMD since completing its merger with Nakamoto Holdings earlier this month. The company funded the buy using proceeds from a private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing round, which raised $540 million.

KindlyMD CEO and chairman David Bailey commented:

Under the newly formed Nakamoto Bitcoin Treasury, the company aims to accumulate one million BTC, a goal it frames as central to establishing Bitcoin as a foundational institutional reserve asset. The firm is promoting transparency and long-termism as core to its capital deployment strategy.

Financing strategy raises investor concerns

Prior to announcing the Bitcoin acquisition, KindlyMD announced it closed a $200 million convertible note offering with Yorkville Advisors’ YA II PN fund. The notes are interest-free for the first two years, after which they carry a 6% annual rate until maturity in 2028.

However, the deal structure includes potentially dilutive terms. Yorkville can convert the debt into equity at a fixed price of $2.80 per share, and KindlyMD must post double the principal in Bitcoin as collateral, raising eyebrows among investors. NAKA shares fell 11.2% on the news, mirroring a broader dip in Bitcoin treasury-related equities.

Despite short-term market pressure, KindlyMD says it remains committed to expanding its Bitcoin reserves and pursuing its dual-sector strategy. With nearly $750 million already invested in BTC, the company is positioning itself as a bold and unconventional player in both healthcare and digital finance.

eToro

eToro: Best platform for beginners and social trading

  • Trade cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and commodities on one easy-to-use platform
  • Follow and copy top-performing traders with eToro’s unique social trading tools
  • Earn passive income with staking on popular coins like ETH, ADA, and TRX
  • Fully regulated in multiple jurisdictions with strong security protocols
  • 0% commission on real stock trading and competitive spreads on crypto
  • 30+ million registered users across 100+ countries

Get Started on eToro

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Source: https://coincodex.com/article/71688/kindlymd-naka-buys-679m-worth-of-bitcoin-in-first-post-merger-treasury-move/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance For crypto investors who have experienced the magnificent bull market in 2020-2021, the current market is undoubtedly confusing and tormenting. It was a carnival era ignited
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545-2.11%
ERA
ERA$0.8365-5.91%
MetaMars
MARS$0.00755-50.52%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:00
Share
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001879+9.88%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+0.50%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Share
Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, the second of the week, as the project’s pre-launch phase continues. The latest price jump will see the value of the token rise from $0.00019805 to $0.00019863.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01398-2.23%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000079-1.25%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.0994+61.62%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/19 21:09
Share

Trending News

More

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

SkyBridge Capital founder maintains Bitcoin forecast of $180,000-$200,000 by year-end

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking