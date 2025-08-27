KindlyMD stock slides on $5B stock offering for Bitcoin buys

KindlyMD shares have dropped after it filed for a $5 billion equity offering program to fund its Bitcoin treasury strategy.

Shares in the Healthcare company KindlyMD dropped on Tuesday after it announced a $5 billion at-the-market equity offering program to raise funds to expand its Bitcoin holdings.

The healthcare services company, which recently merged with Nakamoto Holdings and adopted a Bitcoin (BTC) treasury strategy, said on Tuesday that it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to issue and sell up to $5 billion worth of common stock through its program.

The company plans to use proceeds for general corporate purposes, including BTC accumulation, working capital, acquisitions, capital expenditures, and investments in projects.

Read more