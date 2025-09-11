KindlyMD Unit Pledges $30 Million for Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Offering

By: Coincentral
2025/09/11 03:07
TLDR

  • KindlyMD’s Nakamoto subsidiary has pledged up to $30 million for Metaplanet’s Bitcoin-focused equity offering.
  • Metaplanet plans to raise $1.4 billion by issuing 385 million new shares to expand its Bitcoin holdings.
  • The investment by KindlyMD marks its first involvement in a publicly traded Asian company using Bitcoin as a core asset.
  • KindlyMD’s stock surged by 77.2% after the announcement, reflecting growing confidence in its cryptocurrency strategy.
  • Metaplanet now ranks as the sixth-largest publicly traded Bitcoin holder globally with over 20,000 BTC.

KindlyMD’s Nakamoto subsidiary has pledged up to $30 million for Metaplanet’s global share offering. This is the largest investment made by Nakamoto and the first in an Asian company using Bitcoin as its core asset. The investment is set to close by September 16, with shares delivered the next day.

Investment to Fuel Bitcoin Acquisitions

Metaplanet, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, plans to issue 385 million new shares. The offering is expected to raise around $1.4 billion, primarily to acquire more Bitcoin. The company’s strategy is to strengthen its position in the cryptocurrency market.

“Metaplanet’s goal is to further expand its Bitcoin holdings, positioning itself as a leader in the sector,” the statement said. Recently, Metaplanet added 136 BTC worth $15.2 million, increasing its total Bitcoin holdings to 20,136 BTC. This has helped the company become the sixth largest publicly traded Bitcoin holder globally.

KindlyMD Expands Focus to Bitcoin Investments

KindlyMD’s move comes just weeks after it merged with Nakamoto Holdings in August. The merger transformed KindlyMD into a dual-focus company combining healthcare services and Bitcoin investments. The company’s commitment to cryptocurrency is now central to its growth strategy.

“Investing in Metaplanet strengthens our digital asset portfolio and aligns with our future direction,” said David Bailey, CEO of Nakamoto. KindlyMD’s focus on Bitcoin is expected to continue shaping its investment decisions moving forward.

Metaplanet’s Aggressive Bitcoin Strategy Gains Market Attention

The significant share offering signals Metaplanet’s aggressive approach to acquiring Bitcoin. The company’s decision to raise $1.4 billion highlights its commitment to expanding its Bitcoin reserves. As the company strengthens its crypto position, it becomes more competitive in the digital asset space.

Meanwhile, KindlyMD’s stock increased 77.2% following the announcement. Despite fluctuations, the stock is up 551.6% year-to-date, reflecting the growing influence of Bitcoin in its business strategy.

