KindlyMD’s Nakamoto backs Metaplanet with $30m to boost Bitcoin treasury

Metaplanet has secured a major new backer as it races to grow its Bitcoin holdings, with a fresh $30 million commitment coming from KindlyMD’s Nakamoto subsidiary.

Summary Metaplanet secured a $30 million investment from KindlyMD’s Nakamoto subsidiary to support its Bitcoin accumulation plan.

The deal comes as Metaplanet issues up to ¥130 billion ($884 million) in new shares, with its stock jumping 17% after the announcement.

KindlyMD is also building its own Bitcoin treasury, recently buying 5,744 BTC and filing a $5 billion equity program to scale future holdings.

KindlyMD’s subsidiary Nakamoto will take part in Metaplanet’s overseas share offering, a fundraising program designed to channel fresh capital directly into Bitcoin (BTC) purchases. According to a Sept. 9 press release, the company’ss backing reflects its confidence in Metaplanet’s visionary strategy and its role in shaping the future of corporate Bitcoin adoption.

For Metaplanet, the deal provides timely support. The Tokyo-based firm has been issuing new shares to fund an aggressive accumulation plan, but the size of the offering, which could reach up to $884 million, has weighed heavily on its stock.

KindlyMD Chairman and CEO David Bailey said the investment reflects how “Metaplanet has established itself as a leader in Japan’s Bitcoin landscape through its commitment to advancing financial innovation and driving the global adoption of Bitcoin.”

Bringing in outside investors like Nakamoto helps steady that effort and reinforces its ability to pursue near-term goals such as amassing 30,000 BTC by the end of 2025, and longer-term target of 100,000 BTC by 2026.

After the press release, Metaplanet’s stock surged as much as 17% intraday, making a sharp rebound from a one-month decline of about 26%.

Nakamoto’s move also highlights a growing trend of international firms looking to align with Metaplanet’s high-conviction bet on Bitcoin.

KindlyMD doubles down on its own Bitcoin treasury strategy

KindlyMD is advancing a high-conviction Bitcoin accumulation strategy from within its own balance sheet. The company has launched a series of structured moves aimed at building a substantial BTC treasury under its Nakamoto vehicle, firmly positioning itself among the public firms staking serious capital behind crypto.

In mid-August, it closed a merger with Nakamoto Holdings and raised approximately $540 million via PIPE financing with proceeds explicitly allocated to Bitcoin purchases. That capital fueled its first large move. In late August, Nakamoto acquired around 5,744 BTC, worth nearly $679 million at that time. By comparison, this marked one of the most sizable single-purchase entries by a newly minted corporate Bitcoin treasury.

Just days later, KindlyMD filed a $5 billion at-the-market equity offering with the SEC, laying groundwork for future capital raises directly on Nasdaq. As previously reported by crypto.news, the filing cites both Bitcoin accumulation and broader corporate needs as intended use cases for the proceeds. Suggesting that the firm could substantially scale its holdings if market conditions allow.

While the program remains a shelf registration and has not yet triggered market dilution events, it signals an unprecedented level of ambition in the corporate Bitcoin treasury landscape. If fully executed at current prices, KindlyMD could add tens of thousands of coins, pushing its total holdings above 50,000 BTC.

KindlyMD is not just matching peers, but setting a new scale for public Bitcoin accumulation. Its Metaplanet investment reinforces a dual-play strategy to amass Bitcoin directly while aligning with other treasuries to network up influence and scale in the growing digital asset economy.