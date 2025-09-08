Kinto to Shut Down After $1.9M Hack, Token Price Falls 85%

By: Bitemycoin
2025/09/08 17:39
Moonveil
MORE$0.09891-1.99%
FORM
FORM$4.1805+10.21%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01286+1.25%
K
KINTO$0.374-84.22%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5254+0.96%

Kinto, an Ethereum Layer-2 project, will shut down this month after experiencing a significant exploit in the form of a $1.9M hack in July. The reported hack positioned the project in a critical condition and drained all of its reserve fund, which currently puts them in a position where they cannot secure new funding. The official X (previously Twitter) account of Kinto confirmed the news yesterday. It publicly announced that they were shutting down after exhausting every path to keep going and that they were conducting an orderly wind-down to protect users and the community.  

According to Kinto’s official X post, the Phoenix lenders will recover around 76% of funds, and the victims who suffered the hack are eligible for $1,100 goodwill grants as a consolation.

Users can normally withdraw assets, and the window will open until September 30. An Ethereum claim contract and ERA airdrop are also scheduled for next month.

The recent announcement from the project officials has sparked unprecedented market volatility that led to the native K token sliding 85% in the previous 24 hours, and according to the latest statistics, the token is now 94% down compared to the last month.  

The Kinto Token has significantly plummeted after the team announced the shutdown

The Kinto token, the native and governance token of the Kinto Network, an Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) blockchain and a modular exchange, has slid over 85% after the officials revealed the project shutdown. This news from the project authorities has created panic among the users and triggered a dramatic sell-off in the cryptocurrency market.

Kinto was exposed to a smart contract exploit that allowed an anonymous hacker to mint 110,000 fake Kinto tokens on the project’s Arbitrum-based Ethereum Layer 2 and throw them out to the market on July 10. The anonymous hacker reportedly siphoned around $1.55 million from lending pools on Morpho and a Uniswap v4 vault. 

The security researchers had pointed out the flaws earlier, but the DeFi platform failed to act in time, and it ultimately led to this security breach and hack. After a week, Kinto launched a comeback initiative called Phoenix to raise $1 million to reboot trading, and a new $KINTO token was also introduced to restore balance for users.  

The decaying market conditions and negative impacts ended the possibilities of further fundraising and forced the project to end all of its services with immediate effect.

Kinto wrote on Medium that every day that they went on, the funds dwindled further. They had operated without salaries since July, and after the last financing path had fallen through, they had one responsible choice left: to shut down cleanly and protect users/lenders as best as possible.

They had removed all foundation-controlled liquidity from Uniswap to prevent disorderly markets and protect the remaining treasury. They had contacted CEXs and MMs to halt trading and begin their offboarding processes. 

The price of Kinto fell to 81.4% to $0.46 since the project authorities officially confirmed the news. The fall of K token comes after a month of nearly reaching its all-time high price of $14.5 million. The growth and fall of Kinto was monumental, the token reaching an all-time high just after four months of launch.

In April 2025, the token was introduced into the market, and on August 14, it reached an all-time high of $14.5 million. At the moment, the token is trading at $0.3965 and displaying bearish momentum in the market. 

Details regarding the Funds   

Kinto stated that 100% of the remaining assets were dedicated to repaying Phoenix lenders, who had taken real risks to help them relaunch. They would receive 76% of the principal back. To reiterate, the team and investors had never unlocked any Kinto tokens, and none of those tokens had ever moved. In order to maximize loan repayment, the development company was also waiving all the loans to the foundation.

They also added that they were funding top security researchers to continue tracing the 577 ETH exploit and pursue any recoverable funds. They claimed that if anything was recovered, it would flow to the victims first. Kinto commented that their founder would personally donate $55,000 so every eligible victim could receive up to $1,000 per address then. This would ensure that 80% of all depositors received their full amount back. 

The post Kinto to Shut Down After $1.9M Hack, Token Price Falls 85% appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US SEC: Or radically reform crypto broker rules

US SEC: Or radically reform crypto broker rules

PANews June 21 news, according to Jinshi, the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Atkins, said on Monday local time that the current framework that allows brokers
Union
U$0.01088-7.40%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0922+1.99%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 21:10
Share
Cardone Capital has purchased about 1,000 bitcoins and plans to increase its holdings by another 3,000 bitcoins this year

Cardone Capital has purchased about 1,000 bitcoins and plans to increase its holdings by another 3,000 bitcoins this year

PANews reported on June 23 that Grant Cardone, CEO of real estate investment company Cardone Capital, said on the X platform last Saturday: "Cardone Capital has included approximately 1,000 bitcoins
RealLink
REAL$0.06148+1.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0922+1.99%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 07:51
Share
Tighter Premiums Put Crypto Treasuries On Risky Road, According To NYDIG

Tighter Premiums Put Crypto Treasuries On Risky Road, According To NYDIG

Wall Street’s appetite for companies holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets is cooling, and investors are starting to show it, according to the New York Digital Investment Group. Related Reading: MemeCore Explodes 3,800% For ATH — But Is A Collapse Around The Corner? Greg Cipolaro, the firm’s global head of research, said the disparity between share prices and net asset value (NAV) for major buyers is narrowing even as Bitcoin reached highs earlier this year. He pointed to several forces pushing those premiums down, from looming supply unlocks to increased share issuance. Premiums On The Slide Investor worry over future token unlocks is weighing on prices. Cipolaro listed other drivers: shifting corporate aims among digital-asset treasuries, fresh share sales, investor profit-taking, and a lack of clear differences between companies that simply hold Bitcoin. Companies often used as proxies for Bitcoin gains — names like Metaplanet and Strategy — have seen that gap compress. In plain terms, stocks that once traded at a healthy premium to the coins they own are now much closer to their NAVs. Buying Activity Slows Sharply Reports have disclosed that the combined holdings of publicly disclosed Bitcoin-buying companies peaked at 840,000 BTC this year. Strategy accounts for a third of that total, or about 637,000 BTC, while the rest is spread across 30 other entities. Data shows a clear slowdown in purchase size. Strategy’s average buy in August fell to 1,200 BTC from a 2025 peak of 14,000 BTC. Other companies bought 86% less than their March 2025 high of 2,400 BTC per transaction. Monthly growth has cooled too: Strategy’s monthly increase slid to 5% last month from 40% at the end of 2024, and other firms went from 160% in March to 7% in August. Share Prices And Fundraising Values Are Coming Under Pressure A number of treasury companies are trading at or below the prices of recent fundraises. That gap creates risk. If newly issued shares begin trading freely and owners decide to cash out, a wave of selling could follow. Cipolaro warned a rough patch may be ahead and advised companies to consider measures that support their share price. Related Reading: Why $50 XRP By December 2025 Isn’t ‘Hopium’ If ETFs Get Greenlight: Analyst Stocks May Face A Bumpy Ride One straightforward move suggested was stock buybacks. According to Cipolaro, crypto focused companies should set aside some capital raised to buy back shares if needed. That approach can lift prices by shrinking the number of outstanding shares. Meanwhile, Bitcoin itself has not been immune to swings. Based on CoinMarketCap quotes, BTC was trading around $111,550, down about 7% from a mid-August peak above $124,000. The price move tightens the margin for error for treasury firms: their fortunes are linked to the coin, but their stock prices can move independently and sometimes more harshly. Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView
Threshold
T$0.01618+1.56%
holoride
RIDE$0.001006+2.23%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,064.6+0.70%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/08 18:30
Share

Trending News

More

US SEC: Or radically reform crypto broker rules

Cardone Capital has purchased about 1,000 bitcoins and plans to increase its holdings by another 3,000 bitcoins this year

Tighter Premiums Put Crypto Treasuries On Risky Road, According To NYDIG

Australia's Digital Transformation Surges $18.5 Billion

Nobody Is Holding Predictive Systems Accountable