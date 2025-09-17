Kintsu Protocol’s sHYPE Goes Live on Hyperliquid

Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.
Liquid staking protocol Kintsu has announced its expansion to Hyperliquid with the launch of sHYPE, now live on mainnet. Supported by investors including Castle Island Ventures, Brevan Howard Digital, CMT Digital, Spartan, Arche Capital, and F-Prime, the protocol is revolutionizing liquid staking on Hyperliquid by introducing a game-like governance model.
In the model, delegates stake governance tokens and campaign for delegations by curating high-performing validator teams. While validators compete for stake, delegates compete for reputation and voting power, all driven by transparent performance.
Ultimately, validator performance drives yield, and yield enables a more resilient, composable LST designed for the Hyperliquid ecosystem.
The protocol also aims to address fragmentation in decentralized finance (DeFi) through the curation of decentralized validators and the issuance of composable staking tokens.
 
Commenting, Stephen, Founder of Kintsu, said:
“By transforming simply staked assets into programmable collateral, we catalyze growth by infusing the highest risk-adjusted yields and boosting chain GDP. At scale, liquid staking must be controlled transparently and programmatically, it is necessary and inevitable that LSTs become truly community governed, not run in an opaque discretionary fashion. After two years of research and development, we are proud to announce that Kintsu is expanding to Hyperliquid and bringing a new level of resilience to liquid staking on the HyperEVM.”
Kintsu chose Hyperliquid for several reasons. Over the years, the platform has established a reputation as one of the leading DeFi hubs, with billions of dollars in daily trading volume.
Kintsu is also bringing a few benefits to Hyperliquid, including a decentralized validator registry that enables open competition among validators, with yields determined by performance metrics.
It is also bringing composability and integration since sHYPE is designed for direct integration with HyperEVM-based decentralized finance applications and yield strategies. It is also able to connect with Hyperliquid’s native staking layer, expanding interoperability across the ecosystem.
Thirdly, sHYPE is bringing liquidity and governance alignment by maintaining liquidity for participants while supporting composable capital allocation.
Governance structures oversee validator selection and curation to ensure transparency and incentive alignment across stakeholders.
Huge milestone for NFT
Kintsu has also introduced the Battle Pass Multiplier NFT, and those who join the waitlist will be entered into a selection process for a Battle Pass. They can increase their chances through referrals, staking sHYPE, and engaging with supported integrations.
Eventually, selected participants will receive the Battle Pass Multiplier NFT, which provides 1.5x Kintsu Points, offering an early advantage in rank progression.
Validator performance and participant activity serve as key factors in shaping outcomes, so participants who excel in this are more likely to win.
