Kiyosaki Slams ETFs, Endorses Trump’s Crypto Plans

Key Notes

Kiyosaki dismissed crypto ETFs as investments for “losers”.

He praised Trump’s executive order expanding 401(k) access to alternative assets like crypto.

Bitcoin surged past $117,200 as markets awaited the Fed’s rate decision.

Popular entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki has once again criticized exchange-traded funds (ETFs), calling them a poor substitute for direct ownership of Bitcoin



. In a recent post on X, the Rich Dad Poor Dad author said that ETFs are “for losers.”

Kiyosaki argued that only investors willing to study and do their homework should buy digital currencies or other alternative investments directly. He advised casual investors to stick with basic mutual funds or traditional ETFs.







The millionaire’s comments come as spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted more than $552 million in combined inflows this week. These funds remain a popular way for investors to gain exposure to the world’s largest cryptocurrency without holding it outright.

Notably, Bitcoin ETFs have faced outflow only twice this month, suggesting strong institutional buying interest. Still, Kiyosaki maintains his dislike for these funds, declaring in June that he would “never” buy a Bitcoin ETF.

Praise for Trump’s Executive Order

In the same X post, Kiyosaki applauded the US President Donald Trump’s recent executive order that broadens retirement investment choices. Signed in August, the order allows US 401(k) plans to include a wider range of alternative assets, including cryptocurrencies.

Kiyosaki said the move treats investors “like adults” by giving them more control over their portfolios. He believes the policy benefits experienced investors and adds value to assets he already favors, including gold, silver, and Bitcoin.

The order is designed to encourage more diversified retirement accounts while maintaining the tax advantages of a 401(k).

Bitcoin Rallies Ahead of Fed Decision

Kiyosaki’s remarks coincided with a 1.2% surge in Bitcoin price and a stabilizing crypto market on Sept. 17. Traders are watching the US Federal Reserve, which is expected to announce its latest interest rate decision today.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in around a 96% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut, the first this year. Lower interest rates typically boost risk-on assets like Bitcoin by making traditional investments such as bonds less appealing.

Notably, the fourth quarter has historically been Bitcoin’s strongest, with CoinGlass data showing an average return of 85% since 2013. Fundstrat co-founder Tom Lee recently predicted that if the Fed cuts rates, top crypto coins could see a “monster move” in Q4.

