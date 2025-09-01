Kiyosaki Warns of European Financial Crisis, Recommends Bitcoin, Gold, and Silver

Highlights:

Kiyosaki warns Europe faces a major crisis, with France near bankruptcy and Germany unrest growing.

Kiyosaki urges investors to secure their wealth with Bitcoin, gold, and silver.

Max Keiser calls Bitcoin a safe haven as bonds and portfolios collapse.

Experienced investor and Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki has cautioned that a major global financial crisis may be approaching. He highlighted a sharp 24% decline in European government bonds alongside a 13% drop in U.S. Treasury bonds. Kiyosaki advised investors to safeguard their wealth by investing in gold, silver, and Bitcoin. In his latest X post, Kiyosaki warned about a coming global economic crisis. He said, “Europe is toast,” and predicted possible bankruptcy in France and unrest in Germany.

Kiyosaki Flags Global Financial Risks

Robert Kiyosaki said France is close to a big revolt, like Bastille Day, because of money problems and possible bankruptcy. He pointed out sharp losses in government bonds, with U.S. Treasuries down 13% since 2020, European bonds falling 24%, and British bonds dropping 32%. Previously, he cautioned that “Nothing is safe” in the current global financial landscape. The veteran investor noted that Japan and China are reducing United States bond holdings while buying more gold and silver. Kiyosaki believes that in today’s uncertain market, gold, silver, and Bitcoin are safer options for investors.

“EUROPE is TOAST…French people are on the verge of a Bastille Day revolt… Civil war in Germany is brewing… This insanity is why I continue to recommend you save yourself — and save gold, silver, and Bitcoin,” Kiyosaki wrote. Kiyosaki said the traditional “60/40” mix of stocks and bonds, once considered safe, is no longer reliable. With U.S. Treasuries falling and European bonds sliding further, he warned that old financial strategies are now risky.

Gold futures recently climbed to an all-time high of $3,500, and silver surged to a 14-year peak ahead of the September FOMC meeting. This surge comes amid growing uncertainty over potential Fed rate cuts. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is under heavy selling pressure, erasing all gains from August and dropping more than 15% from its all-time highs.

Max Keiser Warns France Crisis, Calls Bitcoin a Lifeline

Max Keiser, Bitcoin advisor to El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, agreed with Kiyosaki, saying France is facing a big crisis called the “Fourth Turning.” He warned that problems like inflation in France will get worse and suggested people consider moving to El Salvador, which is already past this crisis stage. Keiser noted that El Salvador, the first nation to adopt Bitcoin as legal currency, may offer greater financial and security stability.

Keiser sees Bitcoin as a lifeline from failing fiat currencies, not just an investment. Commentators on X warned that empires often fall due to debt, wars, and disconnected leaders. The analyst pointed to Rome’s currency collapse and Britain’s decline, suggesting today’s turmoil follows a recurring historical cycle. “Bonds were supposed to be the safe asset. They’re imploding. 60/40 portfolios? Dead. Gold is memory. Bitcoin is exile,” he wrote.