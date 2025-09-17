Knicks’ Recent Signings Could Lead To A Regrettable Choice

TARRYTOWN, NEW YORK – JULY 08: Head coach of Mike Brown of the New York Knicks speaks to media during his introductory press conference at Knicks Training Facility on July 08, 2025 in Tarrytown, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
The New York Knicks’ recent flurry of roster activity most notably included signing Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet. Keeping both on the roster and remaining under the second apron requires shedding salary.
That could lead to trading Tyler Kolek. It’s a move that could fill the franchise with regret. The 24-year-old guard has the offensive tools to grow into a contributor on a team-friendly contract. That matters more than ever under this more punitive collective bargaining agreement.
Kolek knocked down nearly 40 percent of his three-point attempts across his final two collegiate campaigns. He averaged 10 assists in four G League appearances with the Westchester Knicks. He is a long-range threat off the catch and off the dribble. Plus, he can initiate the offense and create for others off the bounce.
While he only appeared in 41 NBA games as a rookie, averaging 7.2 minutes per contest, it is worth it for New York to remain invested in the Rhode Island native’s development.
Who goes if Tyler Kolek stays?
The Knicks upset the Boston Celtics en route to the Eastern Conference Finals. That seemed improbable as they struggled against top competition during the regular season. However, as magical as their playoff run was, the need to improve their depth in the backcourt was evident.
Bringing in Brogdon on a veteran minimum contract was a solid addition to help address that. The former Sixth Man of the Year produced 12.7 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per tilt in 23.5 minutes of floor time for the Washington Wizards last season.
When he’s on the court, he adds value through his offensive abilities. The problem is that Brogdon has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career. He played in 24 games in his lone year in the nation’s capital. The only time he appeared in more than 67 matchups was as a rookie with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Still, in the proper role with a reasonable workload, which should be the case in New York, it’s worth seeing if he remains healthy and impactful when the postseason arrives.
Shamet is a different story. When Tom Thibodeau finally expanded his rotation in the Eastern Conference Finals, the seven-year veteran was a solid contributor. In his four appearances in that series, he averaged 5.8 points and 1.8 assists in 13 minutes. He also drilled 53.8 percent of his 3.3 attempts from behind the arc.
He’s a fine insurance policy for Brogdon. Plus, the two can coexist on the court. The Eastern Conference is wide open, and the Knicks may not have a better chance at an NBA title for the foreseeable future. They must go all-in on their opportunity to end a championship drought dating back to 1973. Loading the roster with veterans makes sense.
However, when weighing what two to keep between Tyler Kolek, Brogdon, and Shamet, it’s reasonable to believe that the former can duplicate the latter’s production while offering higher future upside. The Knicks would be justified in going the other direction, but if they keep Kolek, they’ll probably be glad they did.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/bobbykrivitsk/2025/09/16/knicks-recent-signings-could-lead-to-a-regrettable-choice/