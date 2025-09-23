KOL revealed: There is overlap between the Plasma team and the Blast team

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to KOLs Crypto Fearless and Rui, there are overlapping members between the Plasma team and the Blast project team.

Crypto Fearless stated that after Blast founder Pacman (Chinese name Tie Shun) fell out with the original team, other key members turned to create Plasma.

Rui stated that some members of the Plasma and Blast teams do overlap, and this is no secret within the industry. He believes that the Blast ecosystem's points system has performed well, serving as a model for many projects to follow, and that the poor pricing is more a problem with the founders than a problem with the team's capabilities.