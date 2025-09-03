Kommunitas IDO Report Shows Propbase and Vameon Outperforming Rivals

The most recent Kommunitas report 2025, shows the top 10 IDOs by the All Time High Return on Investment (ATH ROI), with Propbase (PROPS) securing the number one spot. Propbase was launched on 7 November 2023 and reported an impressive ATH ROI of 85.39x.

Its present ROI has slumped down to 7.90x but the project continues to be the most profitable. This performance demonstrates a robust community support of Propbase as well as its endurance in the market amidst wider volatility.

Vameon and QORPO WORLD Follow Closely

Second in Kommunitas report is Vameon (VON) that entered the market in December 2024. Vameon ATH ROI was achieved at 47.42x however it currently trades at a lower 1.29x current ROI.

The third place belongs to QORPO WORLD (QORPO), which was launched in January 2022. It had registered a peak ROI of 24.31x but it has moved back enormously to a present ROI of 0.26x. These projects are now trending down but their ATH numbers highlight the potential explosiveness of their initial listings.

TRUST AI and Tectum Secure Mid-Table Positions

TRUST AI (TRT) has already made its splash with an ROI of 24.05x. It has a current ROI of 1.13x which shows strength in a competitive world where most projects lose momentum upon launch.

In the meantime, Tectum (TET) was launched in June 2023, and reached its highest point of 12.88x ATH ROI. Nevertheless, its ROI has fallen quickly to the new level of 0.24x, indicating a high correction factor after being highly successful.

Brickken and Sensay Hold Steady Gains

Brickken (BKN) was launched in July 2023, and recorded a 12.51x ATH ROI. Brickken has relative stability, with a current ROI of respectable 1.77x considering that some other projects indicated high rates of decline.

Likewise Sensay (SNSY) with its launch date being March 2024, achieved 12.10x ATH ROI and now has 1.18x ROI. These two projects prove how investor confidence and ongoing progress can contribute to underpinning value even following early surges.

Declines for VinuChain and DeFi Projects

All the IDOs in the ranking have not been able to retain momentum. Launched in 2023 VinuChain (VC) peaked at a very high ROI of 8.99x but is currently trading at just 0.16x.

One of the early entrants, DeFi (DEFI), which had IDO in December 2021, had a 6.13x ATH ROI but went down to only a 0.02x current ROI. These values underline the market cycle risks, investor spirit, and the underlying project risks.

Humanode Rounds Out the List

Humanode (HMND) completes the top 10 list and was launched in October 2022.

The project generated an ATH ROI of 5.31x at its peak. Its present ROI is only 0.19x which indicates the challenges projects have in maintaining a momentum in the preliminary phases. Although Humanode remains among the top 10, its course shows how unstable the IDO arena is for those investors.

Final Words on Kommunitas Report

As it can be seen based on the Kommunitas Top 10 IDO report, there are both success stories and drastic drops. Propbase is the obvious leader with its 85.39x ATH ROI, but Vameon, QORPO WORLD, and TRUST AI also indicate early high-speed development potential.

However, the experience of VinuChain, DeFi, Humanode highlights the dangers of long-term sustainability. As an investment, this ranking depicts both the promising prospects and the potential unity of an IDO market.