Korean Crypto Market Loses $24B in Six Months as Trading Volume Collapses – What’s Going on?

South Korean crypto market has shed approximately $24 billion in six months, with domestic crypto holdings plummeting from KRW 121.8 trillion to KRW 89.2 trillion between January and June 2025, according to the Bank of Korea’s latest Financial Stability Report.

The massive outflow coincided with a dramatic collapse in trading activity, as daily volumes crashed from KRW 17.1 trillion in December 2024 to just KRW 3.2 trillion by June.

Active Withdrawal Despite Bitcoin Price Gains

The decline occurred despite Bitcoin’s price appreciation during the same period, indicating retail investors were actively withdrawing from crypto markets rather than experiencing passive losses.

Exchange deposits fell from KRW 10.7 trillion to KRW 6.2 trillion, confirming widespread fund outflows.

Korean retail investors shifted focus from crypto to domestic equities, which outperformed overseas markets amid a strengthening won currency.

The pivot was particularly pronounced in U.S. tech stocks, with monthly purchases dropping from $1.68 billion between January and April to just $260 million by July.

However, South Korean authorities are simultaneously accelerating pro-crypto policies, with President Lee Jae-myung designating digital asset ecosystem development as a “key national task.”

The Democratic Party also launched a crypto policy task force this month, promising legislation before the end of the year to foster industry growth.

Mass Exodus From Crypto to Traditional Assets

The Bank of Korea attributed the decline in the crypto market partly to Korean investors’ strategic pivot toward domestic equities during a period of relative outperformance.

Local stock markets provided attractive alternatives as global uncertainty around U.S. tariff policies created volatility in overseas investments.

Korean retail investors demonstrated particular disillusionment with Tesla, selling a net $657 million in August alone as the electric vehicle maker lost its compelling narrative.

Instead, crypto-related stocks, such as Bitmine Immersion Technologies, attracted $253 million in net inflows.

Daily trading volumes on domestic crypto exchanges experienced an unprecedented decline of over 80% from their peak levels.

The decline affected stablecoin trading growth, which had been expanding steadily before slowing during the withdrawal period.

Despite the domestic downturn, global crypto markets reached a total capitalization of $4.2 trillion by September, representing 3.2% of the worldwide stock market value.

Institutional adoption and legislative progress, including the passage of the U.S. GENIUS Act, supported the growth of the international crypto market.

Korean crypto investors maintained significant positions despite the outflows, with over 10,000 residents holding assets exceeding 1 billion won ($750,000).

The nation’s 10.86 million active trading accounts represent roughly 20% of the total population.

In fact, survey data revealed that 51% of South Koreans aged 20-59 have experience with crypto trading, with 27% currently holding digital assets, averaging 13 million won ($9,547) per investor.

Early adopters typically began with Bitcoin before diversifying into altcoins and stablecoins, with 60% starting during the 2020 bull run.

Government Pushes Pro-Crypto Agenda Despite Market Decline

President Lee Jae-myung’s administration has launched comprehensive crypto-friendly reforms, reclassifying trading firms as “venture companies” to grant them access to tax incentives and state-backed financing that was previously denied since 2018.

The Ministry of SMEs and Startups proposed amendments to include Virtual Asset Service Providers under the category of venture companies.

Financial regulators lifted restrictions on institutional crypto investments while preparing approval frameworks for Korea’s first spot crypto ETFs.

The Financial Services Commission also presented implementation measures scheduled for late 2025, alongside regulatory frameworks for won-based stablecoins.

Major banks established dedicated crypto teams in anticipation of legislative approval.

Woori Bank launched a nine-member Digital Asset Team, while Kookmin Bank created a Digital Asset Response Council covering KB Financial Group affiliates.

Similarly, Shinhan Bank formed a 20-employee crypto task force as institutions prepare rapid market entry strategies.

Local governments simultaneously intensified crypto tax collection efforts.

According to a recent Cryptonews report, Cheongju City has seized tokens from 203 residents since 2021 for unpaid taxes and has opened its own trading account to directly liquidate confiscated assets.

The city collected 1.5 billion won ($1.1 million) from 161 tax evaders through crypto seizures.

The Democratic Party’s crypto policy task force pledged to streamline regulations away from operator restrictions toward industry fostering.

Task force leaders plan consultations with regulators, the Bank of Korea, and private sector experts to develop comprehensive digital asset legislation.

