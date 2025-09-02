Koreans Abandon Tesla for Crypto Bets: $657M Exodus Reshapes Markets

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 11:25
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,376-1,38%
Boom
BOOM$0,00929-27,87%
CROWN
CROWN$0,0364--%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0,0000000998-0,29%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%

Korean retail investors are dramatically reshaping US equity markets. In August, they pulled a record $657 million from Tesla Inc. while simultaneously pouring over $12 billion into US-listed cryptocurrency companies this year.

This signals a fundamental shift in investment preferences among one of America’s most influential foreign retail bases, which is capturing Wall Street’s attention.

Tesla Loses Its Korean Crown

According to Bloomberg calculations of depository data, the unprecedented exodus from Tesla represents the most significant monthly outflow since early 2023. This marks a stark reversal for Korean investors, who once served as crucial amplifiers of the electric vehicle maker’s stock rallies.

Individual Korean traders, holding approximately $21.9 billion in Tesla shares—making it their top foreign equity holding—are increasingly questioning the company’s artificial intelligence narrative and growth prospects.

The selling pressure from Korean investors stems from mounting concerns over Tesla’s deteriorating fundamentals and leadership risks. Analysts point to intensified competition from Chinese rivals and declining electric vehicle sales attributed to “Musk risk” as key factors behind Tesla’s poor performance. Tesla’s stock volatility has been exacerbated by CEO Elon Musk’s conflicts with President Trump, contributing to repeated sharp declines.

Mirae Asset Securities researcher Park Yeon-ju noted that while Tesla previously offered strong medium-term prospects in autonomous driving and humanoid robotics despite short-term EV sales weakness, “the recent AI boom has intensified competition from China and Europe, reducing expected margins and market share.”

The selling pressure extended beyond Tesla’s common stock, with the double-leveraged Tesla ETF (TSLL) experiencing its largest monthly outflow since early 2024, losing $554 million in August alone. This comprehensive retreat from Tesla-related investments underscores the depth of Korean investors’ disillusionment with the company’s current trajectory and future prospects.

Aggressive Crypto Buying Captures Global Attention

While abandoning Tesla, Korean investors have embraced US-listed cryptocurrency companies with unprecedented aggression, purchasing over $12 billion worth of shares in crypto-related firms this year. Data released by 10x Research reveals the stunning scale of this activity: in August alone, Korean investors purchased $426 million worth of Bitmine Immersion Technologies Inc., $226 million worth of Circle stock, and $183 million worth of Coinbase shares.

Bitcoin (LHS) vs. Monthly Buying of US crypto equities by Koreans (RHS, $bn) Source: 10x Research

Beyond individual crypto companies, Korean investors also allocated $282 million to a 2x Ethereum ETF during the same period, demonstrating their sophisticated approach to gaining leveraged exposure to digital assets through traditional equity markets. This aggressive buying activity is reshaping global capital flows and garnering significant attention from Wall Street analysts closely monitoring Korean retail investor behavior.

The shift reflects broader cryptocurrency adoption patterns in South Korea, where approximately 20% of the population—roughly one in five citizens—now invests in digital assets, significantly exceeding global averages. Among younger demographics aged 20 to 50, cryptocurrency ownership rates climb even higher, reaching 25-27%, creating substantial demand for crypto-linked investment vehicles accessible through traditional brokerage accounts.

Regulatory Tailwinds Fuel Investment Surge

The timing of these massive investment flows coincides with favorable regulatory developments that are providing strong tailwinds for Korean capital allocation into cryptocurrency-related assets. South Korea is developing regulations for stablecoins, STOs, and crypto ETFs. Tax frameworks remain under discussion among policymakers. Unlike previous extreme caution, political circles and industry now agree on institutionalization needs.

Korean investors’ influence extends far beyond individual stock selection. They rank among the largest foreign investors in American equities overall. Their concentrated buying power can significantly impact individual stock performance, particularly in volatile sectors where their collective actions create noticeable market movements that ripple through global trading sessions.

Disclaimer

In adherence to the Trust Project guidelines, BeInCrypto is committed to unbiased, transparent reporting. This news article aims to provide accurate, timely information. However, readers are advised to verify facts independently and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content. Please note that our Terms and Conditions, Privacy Policy, and Disclaimers have been updated.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/koreans-abandon-tesla-for-crypto-bets-657m-exodus-reshapes-markets/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | Trump hints at “deliberately” causing a stock market crash; Phaver ceases operations, token price drops 99% since TGE

PA Daily | Trump hints at “deliberately” causing a stock market crash; Phaver ceases operations, token price drops 99% since TGE

Neon Machine, the developer of the crypto shooting game &quot;Shrapnel&quot;, was revealed to be in financial crisis; according to a Forbes survey, more than one-third of Wall Street leaders are opposed to Trump&#39;s economic policies; the acting chairman of the SEC instructed to review cryptocurrency-related statements to confirm whether they need to be modified or revoked.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,374-1,51%
Neon EVM
NEON$0,12074-3,11%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09675-3,26%
Share
PANews2025/04/06 17:25
Share
Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

According to the Telegram founder, France’s political leaders continue to make poor choices regarding censorship.
Share
PANews2025/06/19 06:28
Share
$39K Day One Momentum Pushes BullZilla Into Best New Meme Coin Presales Now as Cheems Gains and Baby Doge Slides

$39K Day One Momentum Pushes BullZilla Into Best New Meme Coin Presales Now as Cheems Gains and Baby Doge Slides

What if the next wealth-defining meme coin was already in motion, and waiting meant paying more tomorrow? Meme coins are […] The post $39K Day One Momentum Pushes BullZilla Into Best New Meme Coin Presales Now as Cheems Gains and Baby Doge Slides appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0,09675-3,26%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02647-2,96%
DOGE
DOGE$0,2143+1,91%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/02 12:15
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | Trump hints at “deliberately” causing a stock market crash; Phaver ceases operations, token price drops 99% since TGE

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

$39K Day One Momentum Pushes BullZilla Into Best New Meme Coin Presales Now as Cheems Gains and Baby Doge Slides

No Ethereum Rally Until Q4? Analyst Eyes Choppy September

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE struggles at 200-day EMA as selling pressure builds