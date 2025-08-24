KPMG: Investor interest in digital assets will drive strong growth in Canadian fintech in the second half of the year

PANews reported on August 24th that Coindesk reported that according to KPMG's Canadian Fintech Pulse report, Canadian fintech companies raised $1.62 billion in the first half of 2025, with digital asset and artificial intelligence startups accounting for the largest share of this new funding. Despite the global economic slowdown, Canadian investors continue to support fintech companies, particularly those focusing on blockchain and AI-powered financial instruments. The report indicates that fintech investment will be strong in the second half of 2025, driven by US regulatory support and the emergence of AI solutions.

