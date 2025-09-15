‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Beats One Of BTS’s Biggest Hits

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 01:30
“Golden” from the KPop Demon Hunter soundtrack spends a fourth week at No. 1 on the Hot 100, surpassing BTS’s “Dynamite” as the second-longest-running K-pop leader. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 22: (L-R) Rei Ami, Arden Cho and May Hong light the Empire State Building to Kick Off KPOP DEMON HUNTERS Golden Weekend at The Empire State Building on August 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

“Golden,” taken from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack, only needed a few weeks to become the No. 1 song in America. Ever since it reached the summit on the busy tally, the tune has remained one of the most successful cuts not just in the United States, but all around the world. As more time passes, it further establishes itself as one of the biggest tracks of 2025.

“Golden” Extends Its No. 1 Hot 100 Run

The cut leads the Hot 100 once again, and as it earns another stay on the throne of the most competitive songs chart in America, “Golden” breaks out of a tie and makes history yet again.

“Golden” has now ruled the Hot 100 for four nonconsecutive weeks, becoming the second-longest-running No. 1 hit classified by Billboard as K-pop in American history.

KPop Demon Hunters Beats BTS’s Smash

Last frame, when “Golden” earned its third turn in the sun, it tied BTS’s “Dynamite.” Both tracks were matched with three stays at the summit apiece, which “Dynamite” started that run in September 2020. Now, “Dynamite” is pushed to third place on this ranking, while “Golden” keeps in second.

BTS’s “Butter” Remains the K-Pop Champion

BTS claims the all-time winner in terms of the most weeks spent at No. 1 on the Hot 100 for any cut labeled K-pop. “Butter,” which hit No. 1 in June 2021, managed 10 stays on the throne — the only K-pop cut to rack up double-digit turns so far.

“Golden” Leads Multiple Billboard Charts

“Golden” appears on nine Billboard charts this week and leads several of them. In addition to the Hot 100, it also conquers both the Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts, two of the three consumption metrics that factor into placement on the Hot 100. It also commands both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. rankings again.

“Golden” Climbs on Radio Charts

In addition to sales and streams, the third consumption metric blended into the Hot 100 methodology is radio airplay. “Golden” climbs to a new all-time peak of No. 24 on the overall Radio Songs tally in its third frame on the list.

The cut – credited to girl group Huntr/x as well as vocalists Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami – also cracks the top 10 for the first time on the Pop Airplay list, leaping from No. 12 to No. 10. It improves to a new peak of No. 17 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart as well.

Four KPop Demon Hunter Tracks Hold in the Top 10

Four tracks taken from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack appear inside the Hot 100 top 10 yet again. As “Golden” leads, “Your Idol” and “Soda Pop” both fall one space apiece to Nos. 5 and 6, respectively. “How It’s Done” keeps at its all-time peak of No. 9.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/14/kpop-demon-hunters-beats-one-of-btss-biggest-hits/

