‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Breaks Netflix All-Time Viewing Record

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 07:17
Topline

The Netflix smash hit “KPop Demon Hunters” has broken the all-time record for the most-watched film ever on the platform, Netflix said Tuesday, after successfully jumping into theaters with a series of singalong showings over the weekend and making history on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey form the band Huntr/x in “KPop Demon Hunters.”

NETFLIX

Key Facts

“KPop Demon Hunters” overtook 2021’s “Red Notice” as the most-watched movie in Netflix history, with 236 million views to date, according to Netflix.

The film now has 6 million more views than “Red Notice” and hit the milestone just 67 days after its release.

“KPop Demon Hunters” is in its tenth in week in the top 10 on Netflix with 25.4 million views and is on the most-watched list in 32 countries.

Billboard on Monday said the movie’s soundtrack has broken a record to become the first soundtrack to ever chart four simultaneous top 10 songs.

In the chart dated Aug. 30, “Golden” holds the No. 1 spot for the second time while “Your Idol” is at No. 4, “Soda Pop” is at No. 5 and “How It’s Done” is at No. 10.

Boy band Saja Boys.

NETFLIX

Surprising Fact

“KPop Demon Hunters” grossed an estimated $18 million at the box office last weekend, two months after its streaming release, making it the first Netflix release to later reach No. 1 at the box office. The film opened at roughly 1,700 theaters in the U.S. and Canada for a limited singalong run and sold out an estimated 1,100 screenings.

Key Background

Netflix released “KPop Demon Hunters” on June 20. The film follows K-pop girl group Huntr/x (secret demon hunters) as they challenge rival boy band Saja Boys (secretly demons). The movie was an instant hit. With a 97% critics score and 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, it has been praised for its “catchy hits” and as a “dazzling watch.” “KPop” knocked “Happy Gilmore 2,” which had Netflix’s biggest opening weekend ever in the U.S., out of the No. 1 spot after just two weeks and, of its nine weeks on the chart, has been the most-watched English film for four.

Tangent

The movie’s soundtrack has 12 songs and, as a Spotify artist, the KPop Demon Hunters Cast has 51.8 million monthly listeners on the platform. In addition to the record it broke Monday, “KPop Demon Hunters” is only the fifth soundtrack ever to achieve four Hot 100 top 10s at all, and the first since “Waiting To Exhale” in 1995. “Golden” in the chart’s No. 1 spot makes singers EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI the first K-pop girl group to top the Hot 100 and the first all-female trio to do so since Destiny’s Child topped with “Bootylicious” in 2001. When it hit No. 8 on the Billboard 200 on July 1, “KPop Demon Hunters” became the highest-charting soundtrack since “Wicked” ranked No. 8 on Jan. 25.

What Are Netflix’s Most-Watched Movies? (as Of Aug. 25, 2025)

  1. “KPop Demon Hunters” (2025) — 236 million views
  2. “Red Notice” (2021) — 230.9 million views
  3. “Carry-On” (2024) — 172.1 million views
  4. “Don’t Look Up” (2021) — 171.4 million views
  5. “The Adam Project” (2022) — 157.6 million views
  6. “Bird Box” (2018) — 157.4 million views
  7. “Back in Action” (2025) — 147.2 million views
  8. “Leave the World Behind” (2023) — 143.4 million views
  9. “The Gray Man” (2022) — 139.3 million views
  10. “Damsel” (2024) — 138 million views

Further Reading

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/maryroeloffs/2025/08/26/kpop-demon-hunters-breaks-record-as-netflixs-most-watched-movie-ever/

