‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Is Up Against Netflix’s Big New Original Movie

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 22:30
Threshold
T$0.01609+0.37%
BOOK
BOOK$0.000001551-1.71%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0337-0.29%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01297-0.15%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
kpop2

Kpop Demon Hunters

Netflix

What, just because a movie came out in June and two months later it’s still #1 on Netflix, that means it can’t be beaten? Well, so far, yes, that’s what it means. It’s only happened a few times, but when it’s been knocked off the top, KPop Demon Hunters immediately recaptures #1 as it sails toward becoming what may be Netflix’s most-watched original movie ever.

But enter another Netflix original movie, this one starring one of summer’s hottest actresses, Vanessa Kirby, and based on a best-selling book. Kirby is starring in Night Always Comes, a thriller that’s a Netflix original adapting The Night Always Comes by Willy Vlautin back in 2021. Here’s the synopsis:

So not exactly a rom-com, then. The movie does not boast the most recognizable cast. Past Kirby, there’s Jennifer Jason Leigh, Randall Park and that’s kind of it. The movie is directed by Benjamin Caron, who, it turns out, actually did three episodes of Andor and 11 episodes of The Crown. Very nice!

Night Always Comes

Netflix

However, Night Always Comes appears to be…quite bad. The movie only has a 57% Rotten critic score and an even worse 43% audience score. This is competing with KPop Demon Hunters’ 97% and 91% respectively. While Kirby had a great turn as Sue Storm in this summer’s Fantastic Four over at Marvel, it appears this follow-up a few weeks later is not it.

As for KPop Demon Hunters, what record shall we mention this week? Well it just got three songs inside the Billboard Top 10 list, which breaks several records across both KPop or movie soundtracks more generally. Again, every day that KPop Demon Hunters remains on top of Netflix’s Top 10 list, it’s extending a record run on that service. The latest news here is that the directors are now in active talks for a sequel, because of course they are.

It is not impossible that Night Always Comes at least temporarily knocks KPop Demon Hunters down from #1, given that it’s got a cool title, synopsis and Vanessa Kirby on the cover, but I would not put money on that. I have no idea when KPop Demon Hunters will finally, fully slide down the top 10 list here, but it’s not going to be any time soon.

Follow me on Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Pick up my sci-fi novels the Herokiller series and The Earthborn Trilogy.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2025/08/20/kpop-demon-hunters-is-up-against-netflixs-big-new-original-movie/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fuzzland discloses a security incident and calls on the crypto industry to strengthen protection

Fuzzland discloses a security incident and calls on the crypto industry to strengthen protection

PANews reported on June 23 that FuzzLand, a Web3 security and analysis company, recently disclosed a security incident involving the Bedrock UniBTC protocol. Officials said that a former employee used
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0813-30.92%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 21:09
Share
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC halts decline as traders await FOMC meeting Minutes for Fed rate clues

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC halts decline as traders await FOMC meeting Minutes for Fed rate clues

Bitcoin (BTC) stabilizes around $113,500 at the time of writing on Wednesday after dropping 4% in the last two days. This downturn comes as the institutional demand continues to weaken, as spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) saw outflows exceeding $520 million on Tuesday.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,412.27-0.32%
Share
Fxstreet2025/08/20 19:38
Share
Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration

Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration

MetaMask, the wallet developed by Consensys and used by more than 100 million users worldwide, has just natively integrated the Tron blockchain. This long-awaited development confirms the crypto giant's expansion strategy beyond Ethereum. It follows the recent additions of Sei and Solana. L’article Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
SEI
SEI$0.3016-2.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09985-0.24%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02663+0.98%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 22:05
Share

Trending News

More

Fuzzland discloses a security incident and calls on the crypto industry to strengthen protection

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC halts decline as traders await FOMC meeting Minutes for Fed rate clues

Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration

BNB Price Set for Upside as TVL Reaches $13.4B and 14M Addresses Active

Swap LUKSO (LYX) on StealthEX: The Blockchain for the New Creative Economy Is Now More Accessible than Ever