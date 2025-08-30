‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Joins BTS In A Major Hot 100 Feat

Huntr/x becomes just the third K-pop group in history to score multiple Hot 100 top 10s, joining BTS and Saja Boys, as “How It’s Done” climbs to No. 10. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 16: (L-R) Audrey Nuna, EJAE and Rei Ami attend the KPop Demon Hunters Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix

As of this week, the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack has collected four top 10 hits on the Hot 100. The album, which accompanies the Netflix animated film that has become the platform’s most-watched movie of all time, is one of only a handful of soundtracks to ever produce that many smashes – and the first to do so simultaneously.

As another tune from the beloved film finds its way into the top 10 on Billboard’s most competitive songs tally in America, the fictional girl group behind many of the album’s hits makes history.

Huntr/x Earns a Second Hot 100 Top 10

“How It’s Done” rises from No. 14 to No. 10 on the current Hot 100. The track, which is credited to Huntr/x as well as Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, reaches the uppermost region on the list for the first time. As it does, Huntr/x scores a second such smash in America, which is a nearly unheard-of feat for K-pop acts.

Huntr/x Returns to No. 1 with “Golden”

Huntr/x is now just the third K-pop group to rack up multiple top 10 hits on the Hot 100. In addition to sitting at No. 10 with “How It’s Done,” the girl group, which didn’t exist until KPop Demon Hunters premiered earlier this summer, returns to No. 1 on the chart this week with “Golden.” That global win earns a second nonconsecutive stay at the summit as it trades places with “Ordinary” by Alex Warren.

Huntr/x Matches Saja Boys and Joins BTS

Huntr/x tied with Saja Boys, another made-up K-pop band created specifically for KPop Demon Hunters. That outfit has also managed a pair of top 10s, and this week the group appears in two spaces inside the top five. “Your Idol” holds at its all-time high of No. 4, while “Soda Pop,” which last week sat at No. 10, jumps all the way to No. 5.

BTS Leads All K-Pop Acts

The only other K-pop group that has managed to appear inside the Hot 100 top 10 more than once is BTS. The septet has thus far claimed 10 top 10 wins on the songs tally — more than twice as many as both Saja Boys and Huntr/x combined. That roundup includes half a dozen No. 1s.

Huntr/x, Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami

The songs from KPop Demon Hunters have been making history on the Billboard charts ever since they arrived for a multitude of reasons. It’s relatively uncommon for K-pop tunes to reach the highest of highs on charts like the Hot 100, but that’s not the only detail that makes these cuts special.

Songs from the soundtrack are credited to fictional K-pop groups made for the film, as well as the musicians who provide voices for the characters. That means that in just the past few weeks, several bands and a number of soloists from the K-pop genre have invaded the Hot 100, and every time a composition rises, history is made once again.