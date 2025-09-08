‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Makes History As ‘Golden’ Joins BTS And ‘Baby Shark’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 02:46
Huntr/x’s “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters spends a third week at No. 1 on the Hot 100, becoming only the second K-pop girl group hit to last at least 10 weeks on the chart. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 23: (L-R) Maggie Kang, REI AMI, Arden Cho and Kevin Woo hop on the KPop Demon Hunters-Sing Along Experience at Paris Theater on August 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Getty Images for Netflix

Lead KPop Demon Hunters smash “Golden” holds at No. 1 on the Hot 100 again, leading the charge for a third frame, which remains a true rarity among K-pop tunes in America. The cut has now spent double-digit stays on the Hot 100 — the list of the most-consumed songs in America — and it makes history as it reaches that landmark number.

“Golden” Joins “Cupid”

“Golden” is just the second song by a K-pop girl group to rack up double-digit frames on the Hot 100. The only other tune to do so is “Cupid” by Fifty Fifty. That cut spent 25 weeks on the list, but only peaked at No. 17. “Golden” is credited to Huntr/x, a fictional all-female vocal outfit created for KPop Demon Hunters, as well as the three individual singers – the humans – Ejae, Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna.

BTS, Saja Boys and Pinkfong

Looking at all K-pop groups, “Golden” is the eighth song to spend at least 10 weeks somewhere on the Hot 100. Half of all the hits are by BTS, and the band’s roundup includes “Dynamite” (32 weeks), “Butter” (20), “My Universe” with Coldplay (17), and “Mic Drop” with Desiigner (10). Also included in this special grouping are the viral “Baby Shark” by Pinkfong (20 weeks) and another KPop Demon Hunters tune, “Your Idol,” credited to fictional boy band Sadja Boys (10 frames so far).

Huntr/x and Saja Boys

The number of 10-week-charters on the Hot 100 from K-pop acts is about to grow considerably. Three additional cuts by Huntr/x – “How It’s Done,” “What It Sounds Like” and “Takedown” – are all up to nine frames, as is “Soda Pop” by Saja Boys, another “fake” act from KPop Demon Hunters. All four of those tracks are performing exceptionally well in the U.S., and could live on the chart for months.

One of the Longest-Leading K-Pop Hits in History

“Golden” is just the third K-pop song to rule the Hot 100 for three weeks or more. The Huntr/x cut is currently tied with BTS’s “Dynamite” as the second-longest-running champion. “Butter,” by the same septet, dominated for 10 frames.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/07/kpop-demon-hunters-makes-history-as-golden-joins-bts-and-baby-shark/

