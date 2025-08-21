‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Manages A Rare Streaming Feat

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 02:27
Netflix's

KPop Demon Hunters now claims five of the top 10 spots on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart, led by “Golden” at No. 1 and “What It Sounds Like” at No. 10. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 16: Ejae attends Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters” Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Every week, when the Billboard charts are published again, the songs from KPop Demon Hunters get bigger and bigger. The soundtrack has only been out for about two months, and in that time it has become one of the most successful in American history. Multiple tracks penned specifically for Netflix’s animated feature have reached historic highs on a number of tallies. Streaming activity continues to push the tunes, as well as the soundtrack itself, to loftier and more impressive positions.

KPop Demon Hunters dominates Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart this week — and not just because its lead single appears at No. 1.

“What It Sounds Like” Reaches the Top 10

“What It Sounds Like,” from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack, enters the top 10 on the Streaming Songs chart for the first time as it dances from No. 11 to No. 10. That ascent is a minor one, but a very important one, as the album it’s featured on manages an incredible showing on one of Billboard’s most competitive rosters.

KPop Demon Hunters Fills Half of the Top 10

As “What It Sounds Like” improves and hits the top 10, tracks from KPop Demon Hunters fill half of all the spaces inside the top 10 on the Streaming Songs ranking. Five tunes featured on the soundtrack now appear inside the region, which is relatively uncommon for any full-length — even those by superstars — and especially so when it comes to movie soundtracks.

“Golden” Holds at No. 1

“Golden” is once again the No. 1 most-streamed track in America. Including “What It Sounds Like,” four other KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack cuts don’t just live inside the top 10 on the Streaming Songs chart, they climb to never-before-seen highs, as “Your Idol,” “Soda Pop,” and “How It’s Done” lift to Nos. 3 and 6, respectively.

“Free” and “Takedown” May Reach the Top 10 Soon

The album almost commands even more real estate inside the top 10 on the Streaming Songs chart, and in the coming weeks, the 50% that it claims at the moment could grow. Two other KPop Demon Hunters tunes, “Free” and “Takedown,” appear just beneath the uppermost tier as those tracks step up to Nos. 11 and 12, respectively.

Hunter/X and Saja Boys Rule

All of the songs on the KPop Demon Hunters album are credited to both fictional groups made up for the movie — Hunter/X and Saja Boys — as well as the actors and singers who contribute vocals. Each one of the tunes manages to reach a new peak on at least one or two Billboard lists as well, and while “Golden” can’t climb on several rankings, fellow smashes like “How It’s Done,” “What It Sounds Like,” “Takedown,” “Your Idol,” “Soda Pop,” and “Free” all make it to new best showings on the Hot 100 and various other rosters as interest in the Sony Animation project only continues to grow.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/20/kpop-demon-hunters-manages-a-rare-streaming-feat/

