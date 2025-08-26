‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Owns Nearly One-Third Of An Entire Billboard Chart

With seven tracks in the top 25, KPop Demon Hunters now controls nearly 30% of Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart as “Take Down” and “Free” debut. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 22: (L-R) Rei Ami, Arden Cho and May Hong light the Empire State Building to Kick Off KPOP DEMON HUNTERS Golden Weekend at The Empire State Building on August 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

For two months now, KPop Demon Hunters has dominated the Billboard charts, both as an album and with all of the songs featured on its soundtrack. Every frame, most of the tunes rise to new highs, and in some cases, debut on new tallies. This week, the fictional groups and the real artists behind the album’s many popular cuts collect a pair of brand new bestsellers in America.

“Take Down” and “Free” Become Bestsellers

Two tracks taken from the KPop Demon Hunters album debut on the Digital Song Sales chart this week. “Take Down,” credited to HUNTR/X: Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, opens at No. 23, while “Free,” sung by Rumi, Jinu, Ejea and Andrew Choi, lands at No. 25. Both tunes sold just over 1,600 copies in the past tracking week, according to Luminate.

KPop Demon Hunters Owns Almost 30% of One Chart

Tracks from KPop Demon Hunters now fill seven spaces on the Digital Song Sales ranking. Since the tally only features 25 spots, the soundtrack is responsible for nearly 30% of all the bestselling cuts in the U.S. at the moment.

“Golden” Almost Hits No. 1

Lead single “Golden” rises to its all-time peak of No. 2, just behind Alex Warren’s “Ordinary.” Those two songs have been trading places on the Hot 100 for several weeks, and “Golden” could soon become the bestselling smash in the nation – and likely return to the summit on the consumption-based roster as well.

Three Top 10 Bestsellers for KPop Demon Hunters

KPop Demon Hunters is responsible for three of the top 10 bestselling tracks in America. In addition to “Golden” (No. 2), both “Soda Pop” (No. 7), and “What It Sounds Like” (No. 8) appear inside the competitive region. Two other tunes also climb this week, as “How It’s Done” jumps nine spaces to a new high of No. 14, while “Your Idol” lifts from No. 22 to No. 17.

Chappell Roan, Forrest Frank and Shaboozey

Only a handful of acts currently claim more than one win on the Digital Song Sales chart. Chappell Roan places at Nos. 9 and 11 with “Pink Pony Club” and “The Subway,” respectively. Forrest Frank declines to No. 10 with “Lemonade” with the Figs, after opening at No. 2 last frame, while “Your Way Is Better” — another former No. 2 — dips to No. 13. Meanwhile, Shaboozey’s “Good News” rises from No. 24 to No. 15, and his historic smash “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” steps up two spaces to No. 18.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/25/kpop-demon-hunters-owns-nearly-one-third-of-an-entire-billboard-chart/

