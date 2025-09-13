‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Ties The Supremes And TLC

Huntr/x’s “Golden,” from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack, spends a fourth week at No. 1 on the Hot 100, tying historic girl group hits like TLC’s “No Scrubs.” ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: (L-R) Audrey Nuna, EJAE, REI AMI of HUNTR/X from ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ and May Hong attend the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage) WireImage

“Golden” is once again the biggest song in America. The first single pushed from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack wasted no time in reaching the American public, and it has since made history every time it earns another stay at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

As the tune leads the charge once more, “Golden” ties with some of the most successful tracks in U.S. history ever credited to girl groups, and it shows no sign of slowing down.

“Golden” Rules The Hot 100 For A Fourth Week

“Golden” rules the Hot 100 for a fourth nonconsecutive turn as it keeps at No. 1. The track is credited to fictional girl group Huntr/x, as well as the three women who actually perform as the characters in the movie, Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami.

Billboard notes that since the girl group credit names three members and is officially a band and not just a duo, “Golden” is now tied as the fourth-longest-running champion in Hot 100 history from any all-female troupe.

“Golden” Joins Historic Girl Group Hits

With four weeks to its credit, “Golden” is now matched with five other tracks that also ruled for four frames. The earliest of the bunch, “He’s So Fine” by The Chiffons, started that run in 1963. The following year, “Baby Love” by The Supremes matched that showing. In 1986, a third cut was added to the group as The Bangles dominated for four weeks with “Walk Like an Egyptian.” The total sum increased again in the ’90s as TLC saw both “Creep” and “No Scrubs” command the Hot 100 for a month in 1995 and 1999, respectively.

Huntr/x’s “Golden” Could Advance Next Week

“Golden” will likely lead the Hot 100 again next frame. If and when it does, Huntr/x will tie with The Emotions and advance on this historic list. That group’s “Best of My Love” ran at No. 1 for five weeks in mid-1977 and is the third-longest-ruling track by any girl group on the chart.

Destiny’s Child Still Hold The Record

The honor of the most weeks spent at the summit on the Hot 100 for any tune by a girl group remains with “Independent Women Part I” by Destiny’s Child. That’s the only cut to manage double-digit turns at the top, as it collected 11 weeks running the show. Another TLC smash, “Waterfalls,” made it to seven in 1995, which stood as the all-time record for some time.