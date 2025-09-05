Kristin Johnson Warns of Retail Risk, Regulatory Gaps in Prediction Markets

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 11:03
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016536-4.19%
Wink
LIKE$0.011209+1.01%
BounceToken
AUCTION$9.537+0.31%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06668+2.45%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11799+1.88%

Outgoing Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson warned that prediction markets pose increasing risks to retail investors. She cited a lack of oversight and regulatory clarity as primary concerns.

In her farewell public address on Wednesday, Johnson voiced concern that some market participants are offering leveraged prediction market contracts to retail investors without clear regulatory boundaries.

“As of today, we have too few guardrails and too little visibility into the prediction market landscape,” she said in a farewell speech at the Brookings Institution. “There is an urgent need for the commission to express in a clear voice our expectations related to these contracts,” she added.

Johnson, appointed to the CFTC in 2022, said she was “deeply disappointed” the agency had failed to implement a rule addressing political event contracts. These contracts, which allow users to bet on outcomes of elections or sports events, have rapidly expanded in popularity and volume.

Related: US regulator opens pathway for Americans to trade on offshore crypto exchanges

Johnson slams license flipping loophole

Johnson also criticized the growing “rent or buy my license” trend in derivatives markets. She said some firms seek licenses for traditional products, then pivot to self-certifying prediction market contracts once approved.

“In other contexts, firms that have received a license quickly auction their newly minted license to others,” she said.

Her remarks echoed broader concerns about consumer protection and market stability. Drawing parallels between the collapse of crypto firms like FTX and the 2008 financial crisis, she argued that governance and risk management failures often follow predictable patterns.

“If we fail to rightly prioritize consumer protection or market stability on the road to capturing the benefits of innovation or growth, the results can be devastating,” Johnson said.

She also warned that poor internal controls and compliance systems remain widespread across newer market entrants, particularly in crypto and now prediction markets. “Innovation and market stability should work together, enabling one to foster the other,” she said.

Related: US Regulators Clarify Rules for Spot Crypto Trading

CFTC grants regulatory relief to Polymarket

Johnson’s warning against prediction markets came as the CFTC issued a no-action letter to QCX LLC and QC Clearing LLC, two entities connected to the prediction market platform Polymarket.

While the decision does not exempt the entities from future compliance, it allows Polymarket to operate event-based markets in the US without immediate regulatory penalties. In July, Polymarket acquired QCEX, a CFTC-licensed exchange and clearinghouse, for $112 million.

Magazine: Bitcoin’s long-term security budget problem: Impending crisis or FUD?

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/kristin-johnson-cftc-prediction-markets-warning?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.8+0.32%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,541.26+0.79%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072-25.00%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
WLFI Token Plunges Amid Blacklist Controversy, $75M Justin Sun Investment at Risk

WLFI Token Plunges Amid Blacklist Controversy, $75M Justin Sun Investment at Risk

The WLFI token from World Liberty Financial faced severe turbulence this week, falling by more than 50% to $0.16 after developers blacklisted billionaire Justin Sun’s wallet, freezing billions of tokens tied to him. The decision, confirmed through blockchain records, has intensified debates about centralization, governance, and the role of major investors in token launches. Why […]
SUN
SUN$0.021281-2.63%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1837-2.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09801-1.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 12:08
Share
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004395-3.66%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013908+1.65%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.105-33.07%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

WLFI Token Plunges Amid Blacklist Controversy, $75M Justin Sun Investment at Risk

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

Crucial WLFI Token Distribution Unveiled: Top Holder’s Massive Transfers

First Dogecoin ETF May Debut in the US Next Week: Bloomberg Analyst