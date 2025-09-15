Kyle Samani: Forward Industries intends to deploy funds to the Solana DeFi protocol

PANews reported on September 15th that well-known trader Ansem Yu X wrote: "Compared to Ethereum, Solana's weak link lies in DeFi ecosystem activities. If Kyle Samani and his team can deploy the funds in DAT to DeFi protocols, it will be a major positive." Subsequently, Multicoin co-founder and Forward Industries Chairman Kyle Samani responded to this, saying: "This is our game plan."
Earlier on September 11, Forward Industries completed a $1.65 billion private placement to advance Solana’s financial strategy.
