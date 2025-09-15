Kyle Samani: Forward Industries intends to deploy funds to the Solana DeFi protocol

By: PANews
2025/09/15 11:00
PANews reported on September 15th that well-known trader Ansem Yu X wrote: "Compared to Ethereum, Solana's weak link lies in DeFi ecosystem activities. If Kyle Samani and his team can deploy the funds in DAT to DeFi protocols, it will be a major positive." Subsequently, Multicoin co-founder and Forward Industries Chairman Kyle Samani responded to this, saying: "This is our game plan."

Earlier on September 11, Forward Industries completed a $1.65 billion private placement to advance Solana’s financial strategy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
