Kyle Samani set to chair $1B Solana treasury backed by Multicoin, Galaxy, and Jump

Key Takeaways

Multicoin’s Kyle Samani is expected to chair a $1B Solana treasury backed by Galaxy and Jump.

The fund would surpass Upexi’s $400M NAV, making it the largest Solana treasury so far.

Kyle Samani is expected to become chairman of a Solana-focused digital asset trust backed by Multicoin, Galaxy, and Jump Trading, according to a Blockworks report.

The firm would be formed via a takeover of a publicly traded entity, though the deal has not yet closed. A $1 billion raise would more than double Upexi’s $400 million Solana holdings, making it the largest SOL treasury to date.