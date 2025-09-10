Kyrgyzstan’s New Bill Creates Framework for State Crypto Reserve and Mining

By: Coincentral
2025/09/10 22:25
Notcoin
NOT$0.001991+1.52%

TLDR

  • Kyrgyzstan’s new bill introduces a state crypto reserve combining mining, tokenization, and stablecoin issuance.
  • The bill allows Kyrgyzstan to use crypto assets for financial stability and new accumulation methods.
  • Minister Sydykov addresses energy concerns, ensuring mining operations do not affect national power supply.
  • Kyrgyzstan’s bill on crypto reserves follows similar moves by Kazakhstan, aiming to boost digital asset adoption in Central Asia.

Kyrgyzstan has introduced a significant step toward institutionalizing cryptocurrency with the passing of amendments to the “On Virtual Assets” bill. The new legislation, passed in three readings, establishes a legal framework for a state-managed cryptocurrency reserve and supports the growth of the digital asset industry within the country.

The bill, presented by Economy and Commerce Minister Bakyt Sydykov, defines key terms such as “state crypto reserve” and “state mining,” making it clear that Kyrgyzstan aims to become a leader in Central Asia’s emerging crypto market. With this bill, Kyrgyzstan joins other countries in exploring government-backed crypto reserves, like Kazakhstan and the Philippines.

Kyrgyzstan Crypto Reserve to Boost Financial Stability

The introduction of a state crypto reserve is designed to increase Kyrgyzstan’s financial stability. According to Minister Sydykov, this reserve would allow the government to accumulate digital assets through crypto mining, the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs), and the issuance of stablecoins backed by fiat currency.

“A crypto reserve would allow the state to diversify its financial tools, moving beyond traditional accumulation methods,” Sydykov said during a meeting with parliamentarians.

By combining various digital assets, Kyrgyzstan hopes to stabilize its financial position and take advantage of new accumulation instruments.

Regulation for Stablecoins and Tokenized Assets

The bill also sets the stage for regulating the issuance and circulation of stablecoins and tokenized assets, both of which are seen as essential components of the broader crypto ecosystem.

Stablecoins, especially those backed by fiat currencies, are intended to provide a stable digital asset alternative, while tokenized RWAs offer a way to represent physical assets in a digital format, expanding the use cases for blockchain technology.

Kyrgyzstan’s focus on tokenization and stablecoins reflects its efforts to create a comprehensive digital asset framework. This approach aims to foster growth in crypto markets while ensuring that digital assets can be integrated into the country’s financial system without compromising stability.

Balancing Mining Operations with Energy Concerns

While the concept of a state-backed crypto reserve has attracted attention, concerns over the energy consumption required for crypto mining have also been raised. Kyrgyzstan has experienced challenges with energy supply, and there were fears that state-backed mining might strain the country’s power infrastructure.

Minister Sydykov addressed these concerns, confirming that the government would not be exempt from the mining rates set by the state. “There is a separate tariff for mining, and the state is no exception,” he stated, ensuring that mining operations would not take place at energy-intensive plants like Kambar-Ata-1.

By imposing this regulation, the government aims to balance its crypto ambitions with energy security, ensuring that the mining sector does not interfere with the country’s power supply.

Kyrgyzstan’s Strategic Position in Central Asia’s Crypto Landscape

The new bill paves the way for Kyrgyzstan to enhance its digital asset industry while also aligning with broader regional trends. Neighboring Kazakhstan has already made significant strides in exploring state-level crypto reserves, with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urging the government to develop a national crypto reserve. Kyrgyzstan’s initiatives suggest that Central Asia is positioning itself as a hub for crypto and blockchain innovation.

As Kyrgyzstan continues to push forward with this legislation, it marks a key moment in the integration of crypto assets into national economies. The government’s effort to diversify its financial tools and offer a legal framework for crypto mining, tokenization, and stablecoins underscores its commitment to embracing digital innovation in the financial sector.

With the bill now awaiting the signature of President Sadyr Japarov, Kyrgyzstan is set to become a key player in the Central Asian crypto market, driving further developments in the region’s digital economy.

The post Kyrgyzstan’s New Bill Creates Framework for State Crypto Reserve and Mining appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14667+0.32%
SIX
SIX$0.02156+0.55%
FUNToken
FUN$0.008795-5.43%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Share
LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

PANews reported on September 10 that according to CoinDesk, on Wednesday, Michigan-based mortgage lender LitFinancial launched its US dollar stablecoin, litUSD, on the Ethereum blockchain. The company said it plans to use the token to reduce financing costs, optimize fund management operations, and explore on-chain settlement of mortgage payments. The stablecoin, called litUSD, is deployed on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and is backed by cash and cash equivalents in reserves at a 1:1 ratio. Brale is responsible for the issuance and redemption management of the token, while consulting firm Stably provides token economics support and promotes its integration with DeFi. Consumers can mint and redeem litUSD through Brale's certified corporate account via bank transfers or Circle's USDC stablecoin.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996-0.02%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001684+1.50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01472+15.00%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 23:16
Share
H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

PANews reported on September 10 that according to official news, the Swedish company H100 Group increased its holdings of 21 BTC at an average price of 1,072,834 Swedish kronor, and its current total holdings reached 1,025 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,962.15+2.52%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 23:19
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

Robin Energy Completes First $5 Million Bitcoin Asset Allocation, Stock Price Soars 90%

US SEC Delays Approval of Franklin Spot Solana ETF