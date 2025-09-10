L1 Blockchain Kaia Enters Taiwan Market With TeleCom Giant Partnership

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 17:06
Kaia:- Taiwan is fast emerging as a regional crypto hub: the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) has submitted a draft stablecoin framework to the Executive Yuan for review, a move that would formalize rules for stablecoins.

Against this regulatory momentum, Layer-1 blockchain Kaia has taken a concrete step into Taiwan through a strategic partnership.

It has formed a joint venture with Taiwan Mobile, the country’s 2nd largest telecom operator with roughly 26–27% share of Taiwan’s mobile market, giving Kaia a meaningful consumer channel for distribution.

The collaboration, framed as a MoU, pairs Kaia’s DApp portal – available through LINE NEXT’s user-friendly interface – with Taiwan Mobile’s huge distribution base of 10.03 million mobile subscribers.

Using Taiwan Mobile’s existing consumer channel for distribution, Kaia is aiming to onboard millions of users into web3 by introducing blockchain-based applications.

Kaia’ Move in Taiwan

Kaia’s Taiwan playbook is straightforward and pragmatic. Kaia Chairman Dr. Sam Seo, Chairman calls it “one of the most promising Web3 markets in APAC.”

As per the press release shared with BrandTalk, the MOU highlights four core collaboration priorities: grow the local developer community and DApp ecosystem; expand blockchain infrastructure and node presence; build compliant fiat-on/off ramps to improve fiat-crypto interoperability; and incubate consumer DeFi and payments pilots tailored to Taiwan’s market.

The collaboration becomes significant from both regional and crypto angles. Even before the Taiwan Mobile deal, Kaia was implicitly active in Taiwan through its integration with LINE NEXT (LINE’s Web3 growth subsidiary).

Thus, one of the unique advantages of Kaia’s DApp portal is its distribution through LINE NEXT, the global Web3 subsidiary of the most popular messenger LINE. These Kaia-powered dApps have rapidly gained traction across Asia including Taiwan.

As per stats from LINE, till March 2025, these dApps have attracted over 65 million cumulative users, and over 100 million wallets had been created via the Portal.

LINE NEXT dApps Performance in Asia

Now, with Taiwan Mobile, Kaia can connect the Taiwanese market between Kaia-powered LINE Web3 ecosystem and Taiwan Mobile’s Web3 business base in the region. The telecom partner Taiwan Mobile brings a ready pipeline of end users, billing relationships and identity touchpoints.

In practice, that combination can turn theoretical adoption strategies into real product experiments. For users in Taiwan, still unclear but this could mean prepaid billing that seamlessly funds an on-chain wallet, or telco identity hooks that reduce friction for KYC-required services.

Also Read: Kalshi Appoints Head of Crypto as Influencer

Taiwan – The Developing Crypto Hub of Asia?

Kaia’s initiative comes as the regional market of Taiwan shows immense potential – the crypto payment apps market is projected to grow to US$4.76 billion by this year.

Taiwan Mobile’s dedicated crypto exchange affiliate, TWEX, itself underscores this commitment. Launched in May 2025, TWEX has already crossed 10,000 users in just a few months, making it one of the fastest-growing centralized exchanges in the market.

Further, the Kaia/Taiwan Mobile MOU can also serve as a useful case study for other L1s and builders targeting Asia. It demonstrates a route beyond organic DeFi network effects – instead, pairing technology with incumbents who already own the customer relationship.

 

