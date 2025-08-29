Labubull’s Whitelist Buzz and BlockchainFX Presale Gains Fade Away in front of BlockDAG’s 3M Mining Army

What’s the point of chasing hype if the fundamentals don’t stack up? Labubull is making noise with its 16-stage presale and wild ROI promises, while BlockchainFX is raising millions by selling itself as a trading super app with staking perks and a flashy Visa card. Both have caught short-term attention, but questions about liquidity, sustainability, and post-launch performance remain.

That’s why more eyes are shifting to BlockDAG, now being called the best presale crypto in 2025. The project just hit a major milestone: over 3 million people are actively mining through its X1 app. Each miner isn’t just earning BDAG, they’re spreading it, creating a self-driven growth engine that proves this network is already global before the token even lists.

BlockDAG: 3 Million Miners, One Movement

BlockDAG is no longer just another presale, its X1 mobile mining app has built a community that’s already bigger than many live projects. With over 3 million people actively mining BDAG on their phones, adoption is spreading in a way that feels unstoppable. Each download creates another participant who isn’t only collecting coins but also promoting the project by sharing referral codes and showing off daily earnings.

The presale itself backs up the hype with hard numbers. BlockDAG has already raised more than $385 million and sold over 25 billion tokens. The current price sits at $0.03 in Batch 30, a sharp climb from the $0.001 entry back at Batch 1. Those earliest buyers are already sitting on 2,900% gains, while even at this stage, anyone getting in before the $0.05 launch target can expect up to 1,566% ROI. This is exactly why many are calling it the best presale crypto in 2025.

The growth is also being fueled by whale activity. Two recent entrants, with holdings of $4.4M and $4.3M, flipped the leaderboard and signaled confidence from big money. Combined with the bonus campaigns tied to major events like TOKEN2049, the buying pressure has only intensified.

What makes BlockDAG different is that it’s showing traction before the official launch. Millions of miners prove the ecosystem already works, and whales are stacking up ahead of listings. Add a presale ROI potential in the thousands, and the case builds clear: BlockDAG is not just another token in the crowd, it’s shaping up to be the best presale crypto in 2025, with a user-driven movement powering it from the ground up.

Labubull Presale Buzz and Red Flags

Labubull is pushing its 16-stage presale with collectible characters, huge ROI claims, and aggressive whitelist promotions. The team is hyping returns of up to 10,000% alongside staking rewards reaching 80% APY through its “Horn Lock” system. Each stage also burns unsold tokens, called “Rage Burns,” to create scarcity, while “Mischief Drops” are used to keep the community engaged. This structure has helped build strong short-term buzz, especially with investors chasing quick multipliers and exclusive presale perks.

But behind the hype, there are serious concerns. Analysts point out that no liquidity is allocated in the tokenomics, making exits uncertain. Audit logos appear on the site without verified reports, raising questions about transparency. The whitelist drive looks more like an email-harvesting strategy than genuine community building, and the whitepaper admits the token holds “no intrinsic value.” Combined with claims of unsustainable yields, many see Labubull as carrying the same red flags common in rug pulls or honeypot schemes. While it is catching attention right now, cautious investors will want to weigh the risks before locking funds into this presale.

BlockchainFX Presale Nears $6M

BlockchainFX has pulled in over $6 million during its presale, attracting more than 6,000 participants who are buying in at around $0.02 to $0.021 per token. With a confirmed listing price of $0.05, early buyers are looking at an instant 150% return potential. The presale is also running bonus codes like AUG35 and BLOCK30 to boost participation. Beyond fundraising, the project is positioning itself as a trading super app that connects crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs, and commodities in one platform. Reports say its beta already has 10,000 daily users, and audits by CertiK and Coinsult give it an extra layer of credibility.

What’s driving more interest is the reward model. Around 70% of trading fees are set aside for staking pools, buybacks, and burns. Holders can earn daily rewards distributed in BFX and USDT, with payouts capped at $25,000 USDT per day. This adds up to returns of 4–7% daily and APY potential near 90% during the presale. On top of that, BlockchainFX is offering a branded Visa card, metal or even 18K gold, that supports spending crypto worldwide with high transaction limits. Analysts are projecting strong upside, but investors are also wary of the usual presale risks like price dumps once tokens hit the market.

Summing Up

Both Labubull and BlockchainFX are attracting attention for very different reasons. Labubull is leaning on gamified presale mechanics, high APY claims, and character collectibles, but the lack of liquidity and questionable audits make it a risky bet. BlockchainFX is showing stronger fundamentals with over $6 million raised, staking rewards funded from trading fees, and even a branded Visa card, though it still faces the usual presale risks of price dumps after launch.

Against these, BlockDAG is being called the best presale crypto in 2025 because it is already proving adoption before launch. With more than 3 million active X1 miners, BDAG isn’t just building hype, it has created a real global network effect where every new user strengthens the project. The presale ROI potential and massive community momentum put BlockDAG in a stronger position than its competitors.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.