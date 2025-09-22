The post Lachlan Murdoch Might Be Involved In TikTok Deal, Trump Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Lachlan Murdoch, the heir apparent to billionaire Rupert Murdoch’s media empire, might be involved in the deal to keep TikTok legal in the United States, President Donald Trump suggested in an interview with Fox News’ “The Sunday Briefing” program. Lachlan Murdoch (right) with his father, Rupert Murdoch, the executive chairman of News Corp and chairman of Fox News. Getty Images Key Facts Forbes has reached out to a representative for the Murdochs and Fox News for further comment. This is a breaking story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/09/21/lachlan-murdoch-might-be-involved-in-tiktok-deal-trump-says/ The post Lachlan Murdoch Might Be Involved In TikTok Deal, Trump Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Lachlan Murdoch, the heir apparent to billionaire Rupert Murdoch’s media empire, might be involved in the deal to keep TikTok legal in the United States, President Donald Trump suggested in an interview with Fox News’ “The Sunday Briefing” program. Lachlan Murdoch (right) with his father, Rupert Murdoch, the executive chairman of News Corp and chairman of Fox News. Getty Images Key Facts Forbes has reached out to a representative for the Murdochs and Fox News for further comment. This is a breaking story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/09/21/lachlan-murdoch-might-be-involved-in-tiktok-deal-trump-says/