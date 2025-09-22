Topline
Lachlan Murdoch, the heir apparent to billionaire Rupert Murdoch’s media empire, might be involved in the deal to keep TikTok legal in the United States, President Donald Trump suggested in an interview with Fox News’ “The Sunday Briefing” program.
Lachlan Murdoch (right) with his father, Rupert Murdoch, the executive chairman of News Corp and chairman of Fox News.
Getty Images
Key Facts
Forbes has reached out to a representative for the Murdochs and Fox News for further comment.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/09/21/lachlan-murdoch-might-be-involved-in-tiktok-deal-trump-says/