Lady Gaga Bests Her Own Biggest Radio Hit

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 22:04
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’s “Die With a Smile” logs 54 weeks on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart, passing “Shallow” to become Gaga’s longest-running hit. VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 04: Lady Gaga attends the “Joker: Folie A Deux” photocall during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Palazzo del Casino on September 04, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Corbis via Getty Images

Even after a year on the chart, “Die With a Smile” remains not just a smash, but one of the most successful tunes across a variety of radio formats in America. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars live inside not only the top 10, but the top five on a trio of airplay tallies with the Grammy-winning cut. As “Die With a Smile” remains a fixture on pop radio, the tune breaks a tie within Gaga’s discography and becomes her longest-running success ever.

Lady Gaga Earns Her Longest Radio Hit

“Die With a Smile” hits 54 weeks on the Adult Contemporary chart this frame. The duet passes “Shallow,” Gaga’s collaboration with Bradley Cooper, for the honor of being her longest run on one of Billboard’s three pop-radio tallies.

How Lady Gaga’s Other Hits Compare

“Shallow” and “Die With a Smile” both peaked at No. 2 on the Adult Contemporary chart, more than half a decade apart. Two other Gaga classics also reached the uppermost tier, including “The Edge of Glory” (No. 7) and “Hold My Hand” (No. 9). “Rain on Me” with Ariana Grande just missed the region, climbing all the way to No. 11.

The Adult Contemporary Chart Moves Slowly

A year on a radio chart is unusual, but the Adult Contemporary list moves very slowly. Seven of the top 10 tracks this week have lived on the list for at least a year, No. 1 “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims hits a milestone 90 weeks at the moment. “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone, “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey, “Too Sweet” by Hozier, and “Birds of a Feather” by Billie Eilish have all reached the notable milestone previously.

“Die With a Smile” Remains a Smash

“Die With a Smile” will likely live on the Adult Contemporary chart for months to come. It’s steady in third place at the moment, and the roster features 30 rungs, so it’s not in danger of slipping away soon. The same single holds at No. 2 on the Adult Pop Airplay roster and No. 4 on the general Radio Songs tally. “Die with a Smile” even returns to the top 10 on the Hot 100, climbing to No. 10.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/08/lady-gaga-bests-her-own-biggest-radio-hit/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
