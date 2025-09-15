Lady Gaga Charts Two New Top 10 Bestsellers

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 22:05
Lady Gaga’s new single “The Dead Dance,” from Netflix’s Wednesday, debuts at No. 1 on Dance Digital Song Sales and earns her ninth career chart-topper. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 16: (Exclusive Coverage) Lady Gaga performs during the kick off of The MAYHEM Ball tour at T-Mobile Arena on July 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Lady Gaga recently excited her Little Monsters — her enormous fan base — by dropping her highly-anticipated new single “The Dead Dance.” The singer and actress wrote and recorded the tune for Netflix’s series Wednesday, as she is part of season two, which recently unveiled its final episodes.

While the focus is currently on “The Dead Dance,” which arrives on multiple Billboard charts in lofty positions this frame, Gaga didn’t just deliver one tune. At the same time that “The Dead Dance” was made public, the pop icon shared two other tracks, and thanks to that release strategy, the Grammy and Oscar winner earns a pair of new top 10 wins in America this week.

Lady Gaga’s “The Dead Dance” Opens at No. 1

Both “The Dead Dance” and “Kill for Love” arrived inside the top 10 on the Dance Digital Song Sales chart. “The Dead Dance” easily opens at No. 1, while “Kill for Love” starts off at No. 8.

Dozens of Hits for Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has now collected 51 placements on the list of the bestselling dance tracks throughout the United States on platforms like iTunes and Amazon. 23 of those have cracked the top 10. “The Dead Dance” becomes her ninth career No. 1.

“Kill for Love” Joins “The Dead Dance” In The Top 10

“Kill for Love” only appears on the Dance Digital Song Sales chart this week, while “The Dead Dance” lands on several lists. In addition to the Dance Digital Song Sales ranking, the cut also opens at No. 3 on the Digital Song Sales chart, which focuses on every kind of music, not just electronic or dance.

Luminate reports that in its first tracking period, “The Dead Dance” — which was released midweek — sold 3,500 copies. On that roster, it comes in behind “Golden” from the KPop Demon Hunter soundtrack and “Ordinary” by Alex Warren, at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively.

“The Dead Dance” Reaches Multiple Billboard Charts

“The Dead Dance” is also a win on several other rosters published by Billboard. The tune launches at No. 10 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, a consumption-based ranking. It is also new to the Adult Pop Airplay and Pop Airplay rankings as well, coming in at Nos. 37 and 40, respectively.

Lady Gaga Re-Releases Mayhem With Three New Songs

Gaga digitally reissued her latest album Mayhem, which arrived earlier this year, with three new songs. In addition to “The Dead Dance” and “Kill for Love,” “Can’t Stop the High” was also included on the newly expanded full-length, but so far, that cut has yet to make an appearance on a Billboard chart.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/15/lady-gaga-charts-two-new-top-10-bestsellers/

