Lady Gaga’s Album Reappears After The Pop Star Dropped New Songs

Lady Gaga’s Mayhem reenters five U.K. charts after the addition of new tracks, led by “The Dead Dance,” which also debuts top 10 on singles sales rankings. NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 8: Lady Gaga is seen on September 8, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images) GC Images

On Wednesday (September 3), Lady Gaga dropped three new tunes. The focus was “The Dead Dance,” which she wrote and recorded for Netflix’s hit show Wednesday, as she’s a part of season two. That tune was added to something of a deluxe edition of Gaga’s latest album Mayhem, alongside “Can’t Stop the High” and “Kill for Love.”

Fans returned to Mayhem and consumed it in every way possible throughout the United Kingdom following the additions. This week, after only a few days of tracking with those new tunes, Mayhem becomes a top performer once more.

Mayhem Returns to Five Charts

Mayhem returns to five charts in the U.K. this week. The set only appears inside the top 40 on one — the Official Album Downloads list — where it reappears at No. 29.

Mayhem Bounds Back Onto Multiple Tallies

The same Gaga project also returns to the Official Album Sales, Official Albums Streaming, and Official Physical Albums charts, at Nos. 75, 83, and 84, respectively. Mayhem dances back onto the main list of most-consumed full-lengths and EPs in the U.K. at No. 82.

Lady Gaga’s Past No. 1s

Mayhem reached No. 1 on all the rankings it currently inhabits, except the streaming tally, which ranks the most successful projects on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and others throughout the U.K. On that list, it stalled in the runner-up space when it was brand new.

Months on the Charts for Lady Gaga

Among the tallies where Mayhem can be found in the U.K., the set has spent the most time on the Official Album Sales and Official Physical Albums charts, as it is now up to 24 weeks on both of them. The title has earned the fewest turns on the Official Album Downloads list, with 14 stays, which, interestingly, is also the roster where it currently appears highest.

“The Dead Dance” Becomes a Smash

“The Dead Dance” is already a big hit in the U.K., even though it was only available for a few days in the previous tracking period. Gaga’s latest opens at No. 6 on the Official Singles Downloads chart and No. 7 on the Official Singles Sales list. The dance-pop cut marks Gaga’s lucky thirteenth top 10 on the general sales tally and her twenty-third placement inside the top 10 on the downloads-only roster.

The Fame Also Climbs

As Mayhem returns, Gaga’s debut full-length The Fame climbs one space on both the Official Albums Streaming and Official Albums charts. On those rosters, the introductory set lifts to Nos. 48 and 58, respectively.