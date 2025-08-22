Lady Gaga’s Latest Duet Matches Her Beyoncé Collaboration

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 00:50
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1

Lady Gaga’s “Die With a Smile,” with Bruno Mars, spends 52 weeks on the U.K.’s Official Singles chart, her sixth track to reach that milestone. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lady Gaga performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Lady Gaga’s catalog is flush with some of the biggest pop hits of the past two decades. The singer-songwriter hasn’t just conquered the charts — she’s managed to produce multiple tunes that have captured the public’s attention for at least a year.

Most musicians are fortunate to see any of their tunes live on competitive rankings for several months, but Gaga is not “most” musicians. The Grammy winner has earned another one-year winner in the United Kingdom, as one of her most recent singles makes it to the coveted milestone.

“Die With a Smile” Reaches a Year on the Charts

“Die With a Smile” has now spent a full year on the Official Singles chart, as it reaches 52 weeks on the list of the most consumed songs in the country. The collaboration with Bruno Mars holds at No. 54.

“Die With a Smile” Ties “Telephone” with Beyoncé

Gaga has now seen six different tunes spend at least a year on the most competitive songs tally in the U.K. “Die With a Smile” is tied with “Telephone,” another collaboration — that time with Beyoncé — as her fifth longest-running hit on the Official Singles chart, with 52 frames on the roster apiece. “Die with a Smile” will likely break that match in a few days.

“Shallow” Remains Lady Gaga’s Longest-Charting Hit

Gaga’s Oscar-winning track “Shallow,” with Bradley Cooper, is far and away her most successful when looking at longevity. That cut is one of only a handful in the history of the U.K. chart to live on the Official Singles tally for triple-digit weeks, as it racked up 116 stays. “Poker Face” comes next in her catalog, with 84 weeks on the ranking. “Just Dance,” with Colby O’Donis, appears in third place with 59 frames, and “Bad Romance” almost matched that showing as it held on for a total of 57 stints.

“Die With a Smile” Makes it to a Year on Every List

“Die With a Smile” can be found on four charts in the U.K., and it celebrates its first anniversary on each of them. In addition to the main songs tally, the Gaga/Mars duet is also present on the Official Streaming, Official Singles Sales, and Official Singles Downloads lists. Impressively, “Die With a Smile” is still present inside the top 40 on each one of them.

“Die With a Smile” Never Hit No. 1

Of her six one-year charters, “Die With a Smile” is the only one that never hit the top spot on the Official Singles roster. Instead, it peaked in the runner-up space, and it is counted among Gaga’s 17 top 10s in the country.

