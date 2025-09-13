Lady Gaga’s ‘Mayhem’ Soars As She Adds Several New Songs

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 21:24
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.2085-7.98%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09637+0.34%
Triathon
GROW$0.0259+26.34%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016784+2.37%

Lady Gaga expands Mayhem with three new tracks, fueling an 11% sales jump and fresh Billboard wins led by “The Dead Dance” and “Kill for Love.” INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lady Gaga performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Lady Gaga has been promoting her most recent album Mayhem throughout 2025, and even in the latter part of 2024. She first began doling out music from the project last summer, when “Die with a Smile,” her collaboration with Bruno Mars, arrived. A few months later, she revealed “Disease,” and in the early part of this year, “Abracadabra” was chosen as a single.

Now, Gaga is hyping the latest addition to the full-length, “The Dead Dance,” which the singer unveiled in early September alongside her appearance in Netflix’s Wednesday. Three tunes have been added to the album’s tracklist, and the new arrivals aid the title in becoming a chart win once more in America.

Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Climbs On The Billboard 200

Mayhem improves on the Billboard 200, almost returning to the top 40. This week, Gaga’s full-length steps up from No. 56 to No. 42.

“The Dead Dance” Helps Mayhem Grow

Thanks largely to all the excitement around “The Dead Dance” and the fellow new tracks, Mayhem shifted 17,300 equivalent units in the United States last period. That number comes from Luminate, the music industry organization that collects sales and streaming data, which then powers the Billboard rankings. The sum is up almost 2,000 units from the period before, a gain of more than 11%.

Mayhem Returns to the Streaming Albums Chart

As Mayhem bounds up the Billboard 200, it also returns to the Top Streaming Albums chart. The title reenters at No. 49, in second-to-last place on Billboard’s list of the most successful projects on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and others.

Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Dominates the Dance Albums List

It also remains at No. 1 on the Top Dance Albums chart. Mayhem has spent half a year — exactly 26 weeks — on that genre-specific ranking, and it has only stepped away from the summit once.

Lady Gaga’s “The Dead Dance” Debuts

“The Dead Dance,” a quick bestseller in America, debuts at No. 1 on the Dance Digital Song Sales chart and comes in at No. 3 on the much more general Digital Song Sales list. It also launches after just a few days of tracking on both the Pop Airplay and Adult Pop Airplay rosters.

“Kill for Love” Appears on the Dance Sales Chart

Fellow new cut “Kill for Love” also reaches the Dance Digital Song Sales chart, the only list it appears on, opening at No. 8. “Can’t Stop the High,” the third of the tracks added to Mayhem, has yet to appear on any of Billboard’s lists in America.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/13/lady-gagas-mayhem-soars-as-she-adds-several-new-songs/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tether to Launch USAT Stablecoin in the United States

Tether to Launch USAT Stablecoin in the United States

Tether plans to launch USAT stablecoin in the U.S. by year-end, led by former White House official Bo Hines. The move follows new U.S. stablecoin rules under the GENIUS Act, with Anchorage Digital Bank set to issue the token. Tether, the company behind the world’s biggest stablecoin, is preparing to launch a new token in [...]]]>
Union
U$0.010078+8.83%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004174-0.90%
Movement
MOVE$0.1318+2.40%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/13 21:59
Share
Best Altcoins to Buy Now – Crypto Expert’s Top Picks For September 2025

Best Altcoins to Buy Now – Crypto Expert’s Top Picks For September 2025

After a long nine-month wait, altcoin season is officially back, bringing renewed excitement and opportunities for investors in the crypto space. Market valuations have surged, with altcoins collectively reaching $1.6T, signaling a shift toward projects with solid fundamentals and growing utility. For those looking to capitalize on this momentum, identifying the best altcoins to buy […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006068-5.83%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.001016+7.28%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/13 22:16
Share
Cardone Capital has purchased about 1,000 bitcoins and plans to increase its holdings by another 3,000 bitcoins this year

Cardone Capital has purchased about 1,000 bitcoins and plans to increase its holdings by another 3,000 bitcoins this year

PANews reported on June 23 that Grant Cardone, CEO of real estate investment company Cardone Capital, said on the X platform last Saturday: "Cardone Capital has included approximately 1,000 bitcoins
RealLink
REAL$0.06446+0.78%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0894-0.77%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 07:51
Share

Trending News

More

Tether to Launch USAT Stablecoin in the United States

Best Altcoins to Buy Now – Crypto Expert’s Top Picks For September 2025

Cardone Capital has purchased about 1,000 bitcoins and plans to increase its holdings by another 3,000 bitcoins this year

Israeli hacker group attacks Iranian crypto exchange and burns $90 million in crypto assets

Coinbase Dominates App Store Searches (For Now) – Is Digitap Next?