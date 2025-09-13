Lady Gaga’s ‘Mayhem’ Soars As She Adds Several New Songs

Lady Gaga expands Mayhem with three new tracks, fueling an 11% sales jump and fresh Billboard wins led by “The Dead Dance” and “Kill for Love.” INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lady Gaga performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Lady Gaga has been promoting her most recent album Mayhem throughout 2025, and even in the latter part of 2024. She first began doling out music from the project last summer, when “Die with a Smile,” her collaboration with Bruno Mars, arrived. A few months later, she revealed “Disease,” and in the early part of this year, “Abracadabra” was chosen as a single.

Now, Gaga is hyping the latest addition to the full-length, “The Dead Dance,” which the singer unveiled in early September alongside her appearance in Netflix’s Wednesday. Three tunes have been added to the album’s tracklist, and the new arrivals aid the title in becoming a chart win once more in America.

Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Climbs On The Billboard 200

Mayhem improves on the Billboard 200, almost returning to the top 40. This week, Gaga’s full-length steps up from No. 56 to No. 42.

“The Dead Dance” Helps Mayhem Grow

Thanks largely to all the excitement around “The Dead Dance” and the fellow new tracks, Mayhem shifted 17,300 equivalent units in the United States last period. That number comes from Luminate, the music industry organization that collects sales and streaming data, which then powers the Billboard rankings. The sum is up almost 2,000 units from the period before, a gain of more than 11%.

Mayhem Returns to the Streaming Albums Chart

As Mayhem bounds up the Billboard 200, it also returns to the Top Streaming Albums chart. The title reenters at No. 49, in second-to-last place on Billboard’s list of the most successful projects on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and others.

Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Dominates the Dance Albums List

It also remains at No. 1 on the Top Dance Albums chart. Mayhem has spent half a year — exactly 26 weeks — on that genre-specific ranking, and it has only stepped away from the summit once.

Lady Gaga’s “The Dead Dance” Debuts

“The Dead Dance,” a quick bestseller in America, debuts at No. 1 on the Dance Digital Song Sales chart and comes in at No. 3 on the much more general Digital Song Sales list. It also launches after just a few days of tracking on both the Pop Airplay and Adult Pop Airplay rosters.

“Kill for Love” Appears on the Dance Sales Chart

Fellow new cut “Kill for Love” also reaches the Dance Digital Song Sales chart, the only list it appears on, opening at No. 8. “Can’t Stop the High,” the third of the tracks added to Mayhem, has yet to appear on any of Billboard’s lists in America.