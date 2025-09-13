Lamine Yamal Missing From FC Barcelona Training

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 18:08
FC Barcelona phenomenon Lamine Yamal was absent from training on Saturday, as reported by a number of reliable outlets including RAC1.

FC Barcelona phenomenon Lamine Yamal was absent from training on Saturday, as reported by a number of reliable outlets including RAC1.

The Catalan radio station reported that Barca had trained without his number 10 “who has physical issues”.

RAC1 added that the 18-year-old Ballon d’Or candidate was working in the gym, but it is now widely-wondered whether he’ll be able to make Sunday’s La Liga meeting with Valencia.

Because of Camp Nou not being ready in time, Barca will play the fixture at the 6,000 capacity Johan Cruyff mini estadi.

FC Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal has just returned from international duty

Lamine, who was instrumental in La Roja’s European Championships triumph in 2024, recently starred as a starter in Spain’s opening two World Cup qualifiers.

Against Bulgaria, he provided an assist in a 3-0 win in Sofia playing 79 minutes, and then set up his teammates twice while notching 73 minutes in the 6-0 thrashing of Turkey.

That’s 152 minutes in total, and while Lamine did not return to Barcelona complaining of physical discomfort, he has now not trained with the rest of the team because of it.

In his pre-match press conference on Saturday afternoon, head coach Hansi Flick is sure to be broached on the topic and asked whether Lamine will be fit enough to play against Valencia.

The training session brought other benefits for FC Barcelona

While potentially missing Lamine is a major blow, there was good news elsewhere for Flick.

Frenkie de Jong trained with the rest of his teammates, and so did Marcl Bernal who received medical clearance at last.

Lamine’s fellow 18-year-old had previously been sidelined for a year thanks to an ACL rupture suffered at Rayo Vallecano in 2024.

Returning to training in August, however, he will practically be a “new signing” for Flick and his men.

How can FC Barcelona line up without Lamine Yamal?

With Lamine potentially missing, this could create a vacancy on the right wing.

Raphinha could fill it, which would create a berth on the left presumably filled by Marcus Rashford or Ferran Torres.

Impressing in preseason training, new signing Roony Bardghji would also love a chance to make his senior debut for FC Barcelona and was bought from Copenhagen for moments like this.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tomsanderson/2025/09/13/lamine-yamal-missing-from-fc-barcelona-training/

