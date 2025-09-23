Laser Strikes On Aircraft Remain A Growing Risk To Flight Safety

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 10: An United Airlines Boeing 777 airplane approaches San Diego International Airport for a landing at sunset on May 10, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images) Getty Images

Following reports of three green laser illuminations near Boston Logan International Airport on September 15, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is once again warning of the dangers of handheld lasers pointed at aircraft. Flight crews were temporarily disrupted on approach and departure, raising concerns over a hazard that has increased over the past decade.

Three aircraft report a laser strike incident at Boston Logan

On Monday, September 13, three flights were targeted by lasers at Boston Logan Airport. According to the FAA’s incident report, “The crews of United Airlines Flight 2356, Southwest Airlines Flight 559 and Republic Airways Flight 4580 all reported being illuminated by a green laser.” While no injuries were reported, the FAA notified local authorities and launched an investigation.

CNN provided details of the radio exchange between pilots and air traffic controllers, based on a recording from LiveATC.net .

“Departure, American 4580. Just got lit up by a green laser off our right. It’s still going off,” the pilot of the American Airlines regional jet, operated by Republic Airways, is recorded as saying. “Even after we turned, it was still strobing.”

The LiveATC.net recording also captured air traffic controllers warning pilots in the area, “Attention all aircraft, unauthorized laser illumination event is in progress. It’s been reported about two miles north of Boston, at 600 feet on departure.”

Lasers are a growing threat to aviation

The FAA maintains a record of laser strike incidents , which shows that they have been on the rise. Pilots reported 12,840 incidents in 2024, only slightly below the 13,304 cases logged in 2023—the highest number ever recorded. The data dates back to 2016, when the FAA recorded 7,398 laser strikes.

As of August 11, 2025, the FAA had already received 5,913 reports. At the current pace, the year-end total could be in the five-figure range again.

Looking at FAA data compiled in 2024, laser strikes on aircraft were reported in all 50 states, as well as in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and Guam. The states with the most laser strikes reported were California (1,489 incidents), Texas (1,463), and Florida (810).

The airlines most affected by these safety violations in 2024 were Southwest Airlines (1,155 reports), United Airlines (872) and American Airlines (867).

The commercial aircraft operating flights that reported the most incidents were:

Boeing 737s (which typically carry between 150-160 passengers): 1,285 incidents

Boeing 737-800s (172-180 passengers): 1,022 incidents

Embraer 175s (76-80 passengers): 723 incidents

If any laser were to blind a pilot operating a commercial aircraft, leading to a crash, there could be a significant loss of life.

Laser strikes also impact general aviation—the FAA recorded a total of 2,818 incidents involving private aircraft.

The majority of reported incidents involve green laser pointers. These are particularly dangerous as they appear brighter to the human eye than red lasers and scatter more visibly in haze and pollution. In the cockpit, laser beams can cause glare, flash blindness, or after-images that impair a pilot’s ability to read instruments or monitor the approach path during low-altitude critical phases of flight. In its law enforcement guidance, the FAA says that, “In some cases, pilots have reported eye injuries that required medical treatment.”

FAA pushes for enforcement and penalties

Shining a laser at an aircraft is a federal crime. Offenders face criminal prosecution as well as civil penalties of up to $11,000 per violation, with fines reaching $30,800 for multiple incidents.

“State and local Law Enforcement Agencies (LEA) are often in the best position to deter, detect, immediately investigate, and, as appropriate, pursue enforcement actions to stop unauthorized laser strikes,” the FAA states in its Laser Laws and Enforcement page.

Some states and territories have also established laws against pointing lasers at aircraft, with their own penalties ranging from prison time to heavy fines, or both. For example, in Louisiana, unlawfully aiming a laser at an aircraft carries a penalty of one to five years in prison, with or without hard labor, and a fine of up to $2,000. Repeat offenders can be imprisoned for two to 10 years and fined up to $4,000.

Other states that have declared laser pointing either a misdemeanor or felony include Colorado, Florida, New York and the territory of Puerto Rico.

Prosecuting these crimes can be challenging, as identifying the exact source of a laser beam requires a swift response and effective coordination on the ground.

The Boston incidents serve as a poignant reminder of the hazards that flight crews face and manage daily. As FAA data suggest, laser strikes remain one of the most frequent—and preventable—safety challenges in U.S. aviation.