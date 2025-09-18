Last Call Before the Bull Runs: MoonBull Powers Ahead With the Best Crypto Whitelist as Brett Trends and Dogwifhat Roars

By: Coindoo
2025/09/18 10:15
Hyperliquid
HYPE$58.09-1.52%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002881-1.03%
Everscale
EVER$0.01803+5.43%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002705-1.34%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003008-22.67%

Ever wondered why meme coins stir so much hype in the crypto jungle? Traders, students, and even seasoned blockchain builders keep chasing the next peanut pile of gains, hoping their bags turn into bull-sized fortunes overnight. In today’s scene, names like Brett and Dogwifhat grab the spotlight, while MoonBull lights up conversations with its whitelist buzz. Each of these projects carries its own flavor, yet the energy they generate reveals how meme culture keeps shaking financial markets.

Brett became a crowd darling by spinning internet humor into tokenomics. Dogwifhat turned playful memes into market waves, pulling traders in with viral appeal. Both show how lighthearted memes can fuel serious capital flow. Yet the chatter doesn’t stop with them. MoonBull now appears, sparking urgency with its whitelist, creating noise louder than a hippo splash in shallow waters. MoonBull’s whitelist offering exclusive early perks, the crypto crowd feels the tug of FOMO stronger than ever. This first-come, first-served invite could be a rare second shot at a moonshot.

MoonBull Whitelist is Live: Your Chance to Join the Best Crypto Whitelist

MoonBull ($MOBU) has entered the arena not as just another meme coin but as a project built with the precision of Ethereum’s secure backbone. Designed for those chasing explosive upside, MoonBull stacks its chips on elite staking rewards and secret token drops. Its whitelist isn’t simply a sign-up form; it’s a ticket into Stage One of the presale, where entry comes at the lowest price possible and doors swing open to bonus allocations.

Being whitelisted is like being a penguin in the front row of a bull stampede. Whitelist members aren’t just joining early; they’re getting private hints about roadmap reveals no outsider will hear. Everything is wrapped in exclusivity. Spots are few, and they vanish as fast as peanuts in a monkey pit. This is not a wait-and-see game. The FOMO is real, and the only way to dodge regret later is to act before others.

MoonBull has fused meme culture’s viral heartbeat with Ethereum’s DeFi reliability. Built for degens and enthusiasts alike, the design ensures security, scalability, and utility. Imagine being on the list that gets a secret notification with the exact launch date before the public even knows. That’s the power MoonBull has put in the hands of whitelist members.

How to Get Into the MoonBull Whitelist

  • Submit an email securely through the official whitelist form.
  • Confirm and wait for the private notification.
  • Get early access before Stage One goes live publicly.

The catch? It’s first-come, first-served. Once the limited slots are gone, they’re gone forever. Those who hesitate will be left grazing on the sidelines while others ride the bull.

Dogwifhat ($WIF): How a Dog in a Hat Became a Market Force

Dogwifhat has quickly become one of the standout meme coins of the current market cycle. Trading at $0.9254 with a market cap of $924.32 million, the project shows that cultural resonance can be just as powerful as technical innovation. Its daily trading volume of $175.96 million and a recent 6% price surge highlight the growing interest from traders who see WIF not only as a playful token but also as a serious contender in the meme coin arena. Ranking around #85 globally, WIF continues to prove that meme-driven assets can command significant market attention when backed by strong community engagement.

The appeal of Dogwifhat lies in its simplicity. A dog wearing a hat might seem trivial at first glance, but in meme culture, relatability and humor often fuel viral adoption. WIF embodies the lighthearted side of crypto, creating a space where investors can enjoy the cultural aspect of trading while still benefiting from real price momentum. This blend of humor and performance has positioned Dogwifhat as one of the crypto gems worth monitoring as 2025 approaches.

Brett ($BRETT) Price Action Keeps Traders Watching

Brett has carved out its place in the meme coin space with a current trading price of $0.04992 and a market capitalization of $495.46 million, ranking it around #185 globally. Over the past 24 hours, its trading volume stood at approximately $53.02 million, reflecting a -26.30% decline compared to the previous day. While this signals a dip in market activity, it also shows that Brett continues to attract substantial liquidity relative to its size. With 9.9 billion tokens in circulation, its fully diluted valuation mirrors its current market cap, placing the project in a steady mid-cap range within the crypto market.

Historically, Brett has seen remarkable price fluctuations, having reached an all-time high of $0.2342 and an all-time low of $0.0008475. Even at today’s level, it trades more than 78% below its peak but still boasts a staggering gain of over 5,800% from its lowest recorded price. In the past week, Brett has risen 1.70%, underperforming slightly against the broader cryptocurrency market’s 2.70% growth. Despite this, its meme-driven identity and strong trading activity suggest that Brett continues to appeal to traders seeking upcoming crypto gems that combine volatility with potential upside.

Conclusion

Based on the latest research and market trends, MoonBull holds the crown when it comes to the best crypto whitelist. The project’s Ethereum foundation, exclusive staking rewards, and secret drops create urgency unmatched by peers. With spots filling in seconds, MoonBull feels like the chance to ride a bull before the crowd even enters the arena.

Brett, with its price resilience and rising trading volume, still shows it can outperform broader markets, keeping it relevant for meme token hunters. Dogwifhat, though facing a dip, remains fueled by strong community support and heavy trading activity, suggesting the cat still has claws left in the fight.

For those who missed earlier moonshots, MoonBull’s whitelist may be that second chance at catching a rocket before liftoff. The bull is charging, the penguins are gathering, and peanuts are falling from the sky – don’t get left behind.

For More Information:

Website: https://www.moonbull.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/MoonBullCoin

Twitter: https://x.com/MoonBullX

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best crypto presale to invest in 2025?

For 2025, MoonBull is the best crypto presale to watch. With its exclusive Whitelist offering and upcoming presale, MoonBull promises to be a major player in the meme coin market.

What’s the next big meme coin?

MoonBull ($MOBU) is expected to be the next big meme coin in 2025, with its strong community backing and innovative staking rewards. Keep an eye on it as it progresses through its presale stages.

Which meme coin will explode in 2025?

MoonBull ($MOBU) has the potential to explode in 2025, thanks to its unique Whitelist campaign, Ethereum-based platform, and exclusive rewards for early investors.

What are the rewards for joining the MoonBull whitelist?

Whitelist members receive exclusive benefits such as the lowest entry price, staking rewards, bonus token allocations, and secret roadmap insights.

What is the next big meme coin?

MoonBull is expected to be the next big meme coin, thanks to its exclusive presale, rewarding early supporters, and a massive giveaway worth $15,000.

Glossary Of Key Terms

  • Ethereum: A blockchain platform supporting smart contracts and decentralized applications
  • Market Capitalization: Total value of a cryptocurrency calculated by multiplying price by circulating supply
  • Liquidity: Ease of buying or selling an asset without affecting its price
  • DeFi: Decentralized finance, allowing financial transactions without central institutions
  • Whitelist: A list of approved participants given exclusive access to special crypto opportunities
  • Token Allocation: Distribution of coins to investors or community members
  • Community Engagement: Level of active participation from a coin’s supporter base

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Last Call Before the Bull Runs: MoonBull Powers Ahead With the Best Crypto Whitelist as Brett Trends and Dogwifhat Roars appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Americans Favor DeFi Adoption With Clear Rules

Americans Favor DeFi Adoption With Clear Rules

The post Americans Favor DeFi Adoption With Clear Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Respondents also showed low trust in traditional finance systems, indicating that the interest in DeFi is partly motivated by dissatisfaction with the status quo Out of those who are pro-DeFi, 84% said they’d use it to make purchases online, 78% would use it to pay bills, and 77% would save money through it Less than half of Americans have “complete” or “a lot of trust” in either large national banks (40%) or regional banks (43%) A survey by the DeFi Education Fund (DEF) shows that 42% of Americans say they would try decentralized finance (DeFi) if proposed legislation is passed into law. That 42% breaks down into about 9% who are “extremely or very likely” and about 33% who are “somewhat likely” to use DeFi under a clearer legal framework. Respondents also showed low trust in traditional finance systems, indicating that the interest in DeFi is partly motivated by dissatisfaction with the status quo. Additionally, the survey revealed that out of those who are pro-DeFi, 84% said they’d use it to make purchases online, 78% would use it to pay bills, and 77% would save money through it. Related: Fed’s First Rate Cut of 2025 Lifts DeFi: Ondo, Hyperliquid, and Uniswap Stand Out Interestingly, four out of every ten Americans think that DeFi could help solve the problem of high fees often charged by regular banks and financial companies. The survey points out that confidence in traditional financial institutions is getting weaker, with widespread skepticism about their ability to serve the average person. For instance, only 49% of US citizens feel the current US financial system meets their needs, and a mere 25% believe it’s structured to benefit ordinary people.  This widespread distrust seems to be reflected in public confidence as well. Less than half of Americans have “complete” or…
DAR Open Network
D$0.0366+1.72%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005331+5.52%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002032-3.60%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 04:34
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 18, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, NeXTSTEP OS Released, Influenced Mac OS X in 1989, ICANN Formed to Oversee Internet Governance in 1998, U.S. Air Force Established as Separate Branch in 1947, and we present you with these top quality stories. From ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services to How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army, let’s dive right in. Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI By @startupsoftheweek [ 6 Min read ] Learn how startups can win in the AI era—become the answer in ChatGPT Perplexity, build AI-native ops, and grow faster with smarter distribution. Read More. How to Make Your Fetch Requests Production-Ready By @hacker5295744 [ 12 Min read ] In this article, we will explore how to make your fetch requests production-ready using a library called ffetch. Read More. Humans Are the Improbability Drive AI Can’t Copy By @IHODLem [ 2 Min read ] AI runs on probability, humans thrive on impossibility. Douglas Adams’ improbability drive proves why the spark of surprise is ours alone. Read More. ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services By @andrewnarts [ 9 Min read ] Five years ago, same-day delivery felt like a luxury. Today, it’s a baseline expectation. Read More. How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army By @arthur.tkachenko [ 7 Min read ] Yuriy Sakhno is a volunteer helping the Ukrainian military with 3D printing. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1488+4.71%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/19 00:03
Share
DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

PANews reported on September 19th that Titan, the Solana ecosystem's DEX aggregator, announced the completion of a $7 million seed round of funding, led by Galaxy Ventures and participated by Frictionless, Mirana, Ergonia, Auros, Susquehanna, and several angel investors. Titan stated, "This funding will accelerate Titan's progress in building a comprehensive portal to the internet capital markets, designed for traders seeking superior trade execution on Solana." Titan has officially exited its private beta phase and is now open to the public on the titan.exchange platform. Additionally, Titan has launched the Titan Prime API, a meta-aggregator application programming interface that compares quotes from leading Solana routing tools, including Titan’s proprietary Argos algorithm.
Portal
PORTAL$0.04967+1.01%
SEED
SEED$0.001618-15.42%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.07008-1.33%
Share
PANews2025/09/19 07:32
Share

Trending News

More

Americans Favor DeFi Adoption With Clear Rules

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

Kalshi's trading volume this month has reached $1.3 billion, surpassing Polymarket

PayPal's stablecoin PYUSD expands to Tron, Avalanche, Sei and other blockchains via LayerZero