Last Rites’ Coming To Streaming?

The horror thriller The Conjuring: Last Rites — starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga — is new in theaters. How soon will the film become available to stream at home?

Directed by Michael Chaves, The Conjuring: Last Rites opens on Friday in theaters nationwide. The official summary of the movie reads, “The Conjuring: Last Rites delivers another thrilling chapter of the iconic Conjuring Cinematic Universe, based on real events.

“Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reunite for one last case as renowned, real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in a powerful and spine-chilling addition to the global box office-breaking franchise.”

Rated R, The Conjuring: Last Rites also stars Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy as Ed and Lorraine’s daughter Judy Warren and her boyfriend, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter, who reprises his role as Father Gordon.

Right now, the only place you’ll be able to see The Conjuring: Last Rights is in theaters, so check your local listings for showtimes.

When The Conjuring: Last Rites comes to the home entertainment marketplace, the first place it will be available will be on digital streaming via premium video on demand. Typically, Warner Bros./New Line, the studio behind The Conjuring: Last Rites, has about a month to a six-week window between the time its films open in theaters and the time the film debuts on PVOD.

For example, the Warner Bros. horror movie Final Destination Bloodlines was released in theaters on May 16 and arrived on PVOD just over a month later on June 17. However, another hit Warner Bros. horror movie, Sinners, opened in theaters on April 18 but took six weeks to arrive on PVOD, on June 3.

However, another high-profile Warner Bros. release — James Gunn’s Superman — debuted on PVOD a little over a month after it opened in theaters on July 11.

If The Conjuring: Last Rites follows the same pattern as the above-named films, then viewers can expect the film to arrive for purchase or rent on PVOD anytime between Oct. 7 and Oct. 21, since new film PVOD releases generally come out on Tuesdays.

Which Streaming Service Will Get ‘The Conjuring: Last Rights’ First?

Since The Conjuring: Last Rites is a Warner Bros./New Line release, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service HBO Max will have the first streaming video on demand window for the film.

Generally, it takes Warner Bros. films about 2 1/2 months to arrive on the streaming service after they are released in theaters.

For example, A Minecraft Movie arrived on HBO Max on June 20, approximately 2 1/2 months after the release of the movie in theaters on April 4.

In addition, Sinners arrives on HBO Max on July 4, about 2 1/2 months after its April 18 release in theaters. In addition, Final Destination Bloodlines debuted on SVOD on HBO Max on Aug. 1, approximately 2 1/2 months after the film opened in theaters.

Should The Conjuring: Last Rites follow the same SVOD release pattern as A Minecraft Movie, Sinners and Final Destination Bloodlines, viewers can expect the film to debut on HBO Max sometime around Nov. 21, since new films typically arrive on SVOD on HBO Max on Fridays.

The Conjuring: Last Rites opens in theaters nationwide on Friday.

