Last Rites’ End Credits And Post-Credits, Explained

“The Conjuring: Last Rites” international poster featuring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson.

Warner Bros. Pictures/New Line Cinema

There is end- and post-credits footage in the horror thriller The Conjuring: Last Rites — starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga — that you won’t want to miss.

Wilson and Farmiga are back as real-life demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring: Last Rites, the 10th film in The Conjuring Cinematic Universe.

Directed by Michael Chaves, The Conjuring: Last Rites opens in theaters nationwide on Friday. The film begins in 1964 when the young Ed and Lorraine Warren (Orion Smith and Madison Lawlor) are investigating a death involving the supernatural, which involves the couple’s first encounter with a demonic presence.

After coming into contact with a mirror that the demon possesses, Lorraine — who is 9 months pregnant — is shocked into labor. After a near tragedy, Ed and Lorraine’s only child — a daughter, Judy — is born, and as she grows up, the couple discovers that the girl has inherited their senses for the paranormal.

Before too long, the story shifts to 1986, when the Warrens have stopped doing paranormal investigations because of Ed’s weakened heart. However, when the demonically possessed mirror turns up in the Smurl family’s home in Pennsylvania and haunts all eight people living in it, Judy (Mia Tomlinson), now 22, is draw to the residence to help them out.

Out of fear for their daughter’s safety, the Warrens decide to get investigate the Smurl’s haunting to get rid of the demon — and three frightening specters terrorizing the family in house — once and for all.

Rated R, The Conjuring: Last Rites also stars Ben Hardy as Judy’s boyfriend, Tony Spera, Steve Coulter as Father Gordon, Elliot Cowan as Jack Smurl and Rebecca Calder as Janet Smurl.

Note: The next section includes spoiler details from “The Conjuring: Last Rites.”

What Happens During The End Credits And Post-Credits For ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’?

Generally end-credits and post-credits scenes serve one and/or two functions for a film: Either they wrap up a scene from earlier in the movie or they tease a possible sequel.

The Conjuring: Last Rites has a lot going on during the end credits scene, but for a different reason. Since the film is based on a true story — as have all of the Conjuring films, which are based on Ed and Lorraine Warren’s case files — the end credits feature several real-life photos and film footage of the Warrens from their paranormal investigations over the years.

Some of the footage, in fact, is similar to scenes from The Conjuring: Last Rites, as well the their investigations in the first three Conjuring films (along with footage of the film version of the demonically possessed doll Annabelle). Also interspersed throughout the footage and images during the end credits are quick shots of unnerving demonic images.

The end credits also provide an epilogue that explains what happened to the Warrens after the events of The Conjuring: Last Rites and what became of the Smurl family.

After the credits are done rolling, there’s an additional epilogue of what became of the demonically-possessed mirror in The Conjuring: Last Rites. Instead of a scene, the final shot is of a photo still of the real-life Ed Warren standing in front of the object, which came to be known as the “Conjuring Mirror.”

In the film, Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Tony (Ben Hardy) move the mirror into a room for possessed objects in the Warren’s house. To this day, the epilogue explains, the Conjuring Mirror remains in the room in the couple’s house in Connecticut, which is known as the Warren’s “Occult Museum.”

The Conjuring: Last Rites is new in theaters on Friday.

