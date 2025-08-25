Last week, global listed companies bought a net $1.12 billion of BTC, with Strategy increasing its holdings by over $300 million in a single week.

PANews reported on August 25 that according to SoSoValue data, as of August 25, 2025 Eastern Time, the total net inflow of Bitcoin allocated by global listed companies (excluding mining companies) last week was US$1.12 billion.

Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) invested $356.9 million last week, increasing its holdings by 3,081 bitcoins at $115,829, bringing its total holdings to 632,457. Japanese-listed Metaplanet invested $11.7 million, adding 103 bitcoins at $120,006, bringing its total holdings to 18,991.

In addition, another five companies purchased new Bitcoin last week. Japanese beauty service company Convano invested $43 million and increased its holdings of 200 bitcoins at a price of $117,718, bringing its total holdings to 364.93 bitcoins; US-listed catering company Daydaycook invested $13.28 million and increased its holdings of 100 bitcoins at a price of $132,847, bringing its total holdings to 588 bitcoins; Swedish medical company H100 Group invested $12.3 million and increased its holdings of 102.19 bitcoins at a price of $120,538, bringing its total holdings to 911.29 bitcoins; Japanese clothing company ANAP invested $7.3 million and increased its holdings of 6.26 bitcoins at a price of $116,839, bringing its total holdings to 1006.31 bitcoins; Japanese listed company Remixpoint invested $2.12 million and increased its holdings of 18.12 bitcoins at a price of $117,049, bringing its total holdings to 1249.72 bitcoins. pieces.

On August 21st, Boyaa Interactive announced an agreement with a placement agent, expecting to raise approximately HK$436 million in net proceeds, primarily for Web3 business development. Boyaa Interactive previously set a goal of holding 21,000 bitcoins by 2027 and currently holds 3,416, representing a cumulative investment of US$203 million.

As of press time, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) included in the statistics hold a total of 840,950 bitcoins, with a current market value of approximately US$93.48 billion, accounting for 4.22% of the total market value of Bitcoin.