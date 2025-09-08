Last week, global listed companies bought a net $260 million in BTC, and Strategy increased its Bitcoin holdings by over $200 million in a single week.

PANews reported on September 8 that according to SoSoValue data, as of September 8, 2025 Eastern Time, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) had a total net purchase of US$260 million in Bitcoin last week.

Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) invested $217.4 million last week and increased its holdings by 1,955 bitcoins at a price of $111,196, bringing its total holdings to 638,460 bitcoins.

Metaplanet, a Japanese listed company, invested $15.2 million last week to increase its holdings by 136 bitcoins at a price of $111,666, bringing its total holdings to 20,136 bitcoins.

In addition, four other companies purchased new Bitcoin last week. Japanese beauty services company Convano invested $17.1 million, increasing its holdings by 155 Bitcoins at a price of $110,219, bringing its total holdings to 519.93. Swedish medical company H100 invested $5.3 million, increasing its holdings by 47.16 Bitcoins at a price of $112,138, bringing its total holdings to 1,004.56. US-listed French wafer fab Sequans invested $3.8 million, increasing its holdings by 34 Bitcoins at a price of $111,374, bringing its total holdings to 3,205. Brazilian fintech company Meliuz invested $1.01 million, increasing its holdings by 9.01 Bitcoins at a price of $112,172, bringing its total holdings to 604.69.

On September 2nd, Metaplanet, a Japanese listed company, announced plans to raise up to $3.8 billion through the issuance of preferred stock to increase its Bitcoin holdings. On September 5th, Web3 investment firm Sora Ventures announced the launch of a $1 billion Bitcoin treasury fund, having received initial commitments of $200 million and aiming to complete its BTC allocation within the next six months.

As of press time, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) included in the statistics hold a total of 849,420 bitcoins, with a current market value of approximately US$95.1 billion, accounting for 4.26% of the total market value of Bitcoin.