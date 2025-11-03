Welcome to Latam Insights, a compilation of the most relevant crypto news from Latin America over the past week. In this week’s edition, Venezuela prepares to implement a blockchain-based settlement system, Milei’s party wins big in Argentina’s midterm elections, and tokenization booms in Brazil. Historic: Bitcoin and Stablecoins to Be Integrated Into Venezuelan Banking Network […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/latam-insights-venezuelan-banking-system-to-harness-stablecoins-milei-scores-landslide-victory/