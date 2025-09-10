Bitcoin and altcoins have been trending downwards in recent weeks, with Ethereum (ETH) reaching a new ATH last week, surpassing $4,900.
However, while the FED is expected to announce an interest rate cut decision next week, an increase is also expected following this decision.
The expectation of a rise also mobilized whales.
According to Lookonchain’s post, the whale with address 0x6636 opened a long position for Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL), and SUI with maximum leverage about 7 hours ago.
Accordingly, the whale opened a 40x long position in BTC, 20x in SOL, and 10x in SUI.
According to the data, the whale’s long positions were as follows:
Profit Sale in Worldcoin!
Apart from this, a giant whale made large transactions in Worldcoin, which has experienced a huge rise in recent days.
According to Lookonchain’s post, a whale named 0x4dC3 invested 1.55M WLD (worth $2.69 million) in FalconX to make a profit.
Whale purchased 6.18 million WLD ($7.75 million at the time) from FalconX in May and June at an average price of $1.25.
The whale still currently has assets of 4.64M WLD $9.36 million, with total profits worth $4.3 million.
*This is not investment advice.
Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/latest-data-revealed-one-whale-opened-long-bitcoin-and-two-altcoins-another-whale-started-profit-selling-here-are-the-altcoins-they-traded/