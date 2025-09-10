Latest Data Revealed: One Whale Opened Long Bitcoin and Two Altcoins, Another Whale Started Profit Selling! Here Are the Altcoins They Traded!

Bitcoin and altcoins have been trending downwards in recent weeks, with Ethereum (ETH) reaching a new ATH last week, surpassing $4,900.

However, while the FED is expected to announce an interest rate cut decision next week, an increase is also expected following this decision.

The expectation of a rise also mobilized whales.

According to Lookonchain’s post, the whale with address 0x6636 opened a long position for Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL), and SUI with maximum leverage about 7 hours ago.

Accordingly, the whale opened a 40x long position in BTC, 20x in SOL, and 10x in SUI.

According to the data, the whale’s long positions were as follows:

Profit Sale in Worldcoin!

Apart from this, a giant whale made large transactions in Worldcoin, which has experienced a huge rise in recent days.

According to Lookonchain’s post, a whale named 0x4dC3 invested 1.55M WLD (worth $2.69 million) in FalconX to make a profit.

Whale purchased 6.18 million WLD ($7.75 million at the time) from FalconX in May and June at an average price of $1.25.

The whale still currently has assets of 4.64M WLD $9.36 million, with total profits worth $4.3 million.

*This is not investment advice.

