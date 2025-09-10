Latest Data Shows BNB Chain Leading Blockchain User Activity

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10
Blockchain
  • 10 September 2025
  • |
  • 11:00

Fresh data reveals which blockchain networks are attracting the most activity, with BNB Chain securing the top spot after surpassing 17 million weekly active users.

The chain not only dominated overall numbers but also recorded a sharp 19% increase compared to the previous week.

NEAR Protocol followed closely with 16.1 million users, posting modest growth, while Solana came in third with 12.3 million — though that figure represented a steep 16% drop. Tron, Base, and opBNB were tightly grouped at around 6.6 million users each, with opBNB standing out for its 26% surge in participation.

Ethereum and Bitcoin remained further down the list with fewer than 3 million weekly users apiece, reflecting a more subdued pace compared to emerging competitors.

Meanwhile, Uniswap and Aptos both saw declines above 20%, and Solana-based protocols like Jito (-31.7%) and Raydium (-59.6%) suffered some of the sharpest user losses in the rankings.

PancakeSwap, one of the largest decentralized exchanges on BNB Chain, bucked the trend by gaining over 10% in weekly users, further fueling BNB’s dominance. World Mobile Chain also posted a nearly 5% rise.

The contrasting results highlight how momentum is shifting across ecosystems. BNB’s broad user base and continued growth, paired with strength from projects in its orbit, reinforce its leading position. At the same time, volatility in Solana’s ecosystem and setbacks in individual DeFi projects show that user attention can quickly move between platforms.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Source: https://coindoo.com/latest-data-shows-bnb-chain-leading-blockchain-user-activity/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
