Latest Solana Upgrade Alpenglow Protocol Set to Pass Voting Phase

The latest Solana upgrade, the Alpenglow proposal, has received 99% of votes with only two days remaining to complete the voting phase. The proposal seeks to reduce blockchain transaction finality to approximately 150 milliseconds.

99.6% of Solana’s ecosystem members have voted to pass the new Solana Upgrade. Alpenglow protoco is being described as the most significant protocol upgrade in the history of Solana.

The consensus protocol was unveiled by Solana development firm Anza in May. It’s primary goal is to bring down transaction finality from the current 12.8 seconds to 150 milliseconds. This improvement is significant and 100x effective. It is aimed to place Solana’s transaction speeds at the same level as Google’s search speeds.

Governance and voting for the Alpenglow protocol kicked off on August 21 and should end by September 2. As per data by Solanabeach.io, the poll closes at epoch 842.

The required quorum of votes to take the consensus protocol to the next phase is 33%. In fact, it has already been reached. If ecosystem members continue with similar momentum until the voting phase closes, there is no denying the Solana upgrade will be activated.

What is the Alpenglow Consensus Protocol?

The Alpenglow consensus protocol is a significant network overhaul. It aims to replace Solana’s core consensus protocol The Proof of History. Instead a modern blockchain architecture whose performance, simplicity, and resilience are on par with that of major internet infrastructure, such as Google could take over.

The transition to a new consensus protocol is motivated by the demand for improved performance and robust security, both of which have limitations in the current Solana consensus protocol, TowerBFT, which has been criticized for delaying finality and lacking formal safety guarantees.

Alpenglow will introduce direct voting, off-chain vote messaging, and local signature aggregation, which will slash unnecessary communication and computation costs. Achieving finality under one second is a significant milestone for Layer 1 blockchains, which are relatively slower and function on multi-second data validation time frames.

This increased speed will also be a major selling point for the Solana network with its competition in the Layer-1 fraternity still processing transactions at around 10 – 13 seconds, and sometimes finality delayed by up to 12 minutes.

In the Alpenglow whitepaper, Anza researchers Roger Wattenhofer, Kobi Sliwinski, and Quentin Kniep said,

Main Features of Alpenglow Consensus Protocol

The latest Solana upgrade, the alpenglow consensus protocol, will have two main components: the Votor and the Rotor.

The Votor aims to process blockchain finality logic and transaction voting. It aims to complete the block within a single round as long as 80% of the stake is participating. If 60% is participating, the votor finalizes the block in two rounds. This component seeks to replace Solana’s legacy consensus mechanism, TowerBFT.

On the other hand, Rotor aimed to replace the proof-of-history consensus mechanism with a data dissemination protocol that is more effective than the legacy timestamping system.

Meanwhile, the Solana upgrade whitepaper highlighted that the transition to Alpenglow will not wholly prevent the network from experiencing network outages. According to the project’s whitepaper, the layer-1 blockchain still runs with one production-ready client, Agave, and as such, any disruptions on Agave could affect the whole Solana network. However, Firedancer, a new independent validator client, is set to launch this year on the Solana mainnet.