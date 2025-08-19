Recent insights from the “LATAM Crypto 2025” report by Dune, released on August 18, 2025, highlight the increasing integration of cryptocurrencies into mainstream financial systems in Latin America. The document showcases an increased reliance on digital currencies for day-to-day transactions, savings, and remittances, marking a shift away from their use mainly for speculative purposes.
Continue Reading:Latin America Leads with Crypto Innovations
Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/latin-america-leads-with-crypto-innovations