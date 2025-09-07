Lawmakers Clash Over Digital Dollar While Stablecoins Gain Ground

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 00:28
Union
U$0.00896-10.40%
RealLink
REAL$0.05977-1.51%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010489-13.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09903+1.24%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.07651-14.65%
Fintech

The return of Congress has reignited one of the most polarizing questions in U.S. crypto policy: should America build a central bank digital currency?

Depending on who you ask, the idea of a digital dollar is either an essential step to keep up with China and Europe or a dangerous threat to civil liberties.

Fear of Surveillance

Skeptics like Rep. Tom Emmer warn that a retail CBDC would give the government a direct line into citizens’ wallets. He has championed the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, which passed the House in July, arguing that programmable money without cash-like privacy would allow federal authorities to track or even restrict everyday transactions.

Policy specialists, however, argue that this framing ignores an important fact: CBDCs are not a one-size-fits-all product. Sheila Warren, who leads the Project Liberty Institute, points out that the U.S. Federal Reserve cannot launch a CBDC without congressional approval and that privacy features are design decisions, not inevitabilities. In her words, much of the rhetoric in Washington is “more about politics than genuine policy risk.”

Diverging Paths Abroad

While the U.S. debate drags on, other powers are moving ahead. China’s e-CNY is already live, while the European Union and India are piloting their own versions. That puts Washington at odds with much of the global policy landscape. Warren adds that wholesale CBDCs, which settle transactions between banks, may have potential in the U.S., but she has never seen a retail digital dollar as realistic.

One reason the CBDC conversation feels less urgent is the rapid rise of stablecoins. Congress recently passed the GENIUS Act, giving dollar-backed tokens a regulatory framework. Warren argues this could make CBDCs redundant, calling stablecoins the “jet fuel” of the digital economy as they power payments, trading, and settlement without a government-built alternative.

The Real Privacy Threat?

Ironically, while lawmakers frame CBDCs as an existential privacy danger, other risks are already here. Data-hungry corporations and AI platforms routinely collect and sell personal information. Warren cites examples like carmakers selling driver data, which she considers far more immediate and concerning than a CBDC that doesn’t yet exist.

The U.S. debate over digital currency has become a stage for broader political narratives about government power. Meanwhile, private stablecoins are filling the gap, and AI-driven surveillance capitalism grows unchecked. Whether a digital dollar ever materializes, the fight in Washington may reveal more about American politics than about the future of money.

Source

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/cbdc-lawmakers-clash-over-digital-dollar-while-stablecoins-gain-ground/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tron Price Surge, Solana Price Drop, and BlockDAG’s $400M Presale: Which Is the Best Crypto for the Future?

Tron Price Surge, Solana Price Drop, and BlockDAG’s $400M Presale: Which Is the Best Crypto for the Future?

The crypto market is full of noise, but the latest shifts in Tron (TRX), Solana (SOL), and BlockDAG (BDAG) highlight three very different stories investors can’t ignore. Tron’s 60% fee cut has triggered a short-term TRX price surge, with daily active addresses hitting 2.5 million and trading volumes jumping 40%. Meanwhile, Solana’s traders dropped 90%,
Threshold
T$0.01576-0.88%
Solana
SOL$200.11-1.67%
Tron
TRX$0.3265-1.56%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 00:00
Share
Dogecoin Has No New Token: Key Clarification Made for Community

Dogecoin Has No New Token: Key Clarification Made for Community

Dogecoin team makes key clarification for DOGE community amid treasury launch
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01254-0.07%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21401-0.78%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 23:52
Share
FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0956-5.71%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06639+3.76%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:26
Share

Trending News

More

Tron Price Surge, Solana Price Drop, and BlockDAG’s $400M Presale: Which Is the Best Crypto for the Future?

Dogecoin Has No New Token: Key Clarification Made for Community

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Solana presents a new way to play MEV, with atomic arbitrage accounting for half of the transactions. Is it a hidden vault or a new sickle?